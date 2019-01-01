My Queue

Startup News

Is It So Wrong That DoorDash Delivers a Delicious Double Double to My Front Door?
Litigation

Is It So Wrong That DoorDash Delivers a Delicious Double Double to My Front Door?

Here are the ins and outs of the legal battle involving fast-food burger giant In-N-Out and DoorDash, a food-delivery startup.
Vic Lin | 3 min read
The 6 Worst Press-Release Topics That Startups Pitch

The 6 Worst Press-Release Topics That Startups Pitch

Often an announcement can be rejiggered to bounce a newsworthy element to the top.
Brittany Walters-Bearden | 4 min read
Meet Ocho, the Social Video Startup That Caught Mark Cuban's Eye

Meet Ocho, the Social Video Startup That Caught Mark Cuban's Eye

How many seconds does it take to shake up the social video game? Jourdan Urbach and Jonathan Swerdlin are betting eight seconds will do the trick. Comment trolls need not apply.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 10 min read
3 Startups Offer New 'Microloan' Options for Entrepreneurs With Big Ambitions

3 Startups Offer New 'Microloan' Options for Entrepreneurs With Big Ambitions

Big banks aren't so good with small loans. There are new options available for getting financing with minimal hassle on friendly terms.
Kari Luckett | 4 min read
This Startup Wants Your Water Filter to Be Beautiful

This Startup Wants Your Water Filter to Be Beautiful

Tapping into the water-filter market, startup Soma explains how it is looking to turn the business on its head.
Andrea Huspeni | 6 min read

More From This Topic

What's in the Stars in September for Entrepreneurs?
Starting a Business

What's in the Stars in September for Entrepreneurs?

For the month of September, famed astrologer Jennifer Angel provides an entrepreneur-focused horoscope for each astrological sign. What's in the cards for you?
Jennifer Angel
With Its Eye on High Schoolers, LinkedIn Announces University Pages
Starting a Business

With Its Eye on High Schoolers, LinkedIn Announces University Pages

Wanting to expand its reach and get users hooked at a younger age, LinkedIn announces a new service targeted towards prospective college students.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
Know a Kick-Ass Startup? Nominate It.
Starting a Business

Know a Kick-Ass Startup? Nominate It.

Nationwide search is underway for the best young companies to work for.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
How This Techstars Startup Got Acquired Before It Officially Started Up
Starting a Business

How This Techstars Startup Got Acquired Before It Officially Started Up

GoodApril co-founder Mitch Fox provides insight into the quick acquisition by Intuit.
Andrea Huspeni | 3 min read
Why Zynga Burst OMGPOP's Balloon
Starting a Business

Why Zynga Burst OMGPOP's Balloon

Zynga announces its $200 million acquisition OMGPOP will be shutting down end of September.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
The Big Apple to Tech-Savvy New Graduates: 'We're Hiring'
Starting a Business

The Big Apple to Tech-Savvy New Graduates: 'We're Hiring'

A recent report has New York City and Boston seeing major growth in hiring for tech-media companies.
Andrea Huspeni | 3 min read
Silver Lining in Motor City: How Detroit's Startup Scene is Shrugging Off Bankruptcy
Starting a Business

Silver Lining in Motor City: How Detroit's Startup Scene is Shrugging Off Bankruptcy

With the dubious honor of filing for the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, cuts to various economic development programs may not be far off. Startups are unmoved, however.
Kristin Luna | 5 min read
How to Get Entourage's Adrian Grenier to Tout Your Social Venture? Give Him Something to Believe in.
Starting a Business

How to Get Entourage's Adrian Grenier to Tout Your Social Venture? Give Him Something to Believe in.

At this year's Nexus Global Youth Summit, a panel of Hollywood heavyweights provided the skinny on how to get a celeb's endorsement.
Andrea Huspeni | 4 min read
Team That Landed $1 Million After Answering Branson Tweet Sells Company
Starting a Business

Team That Landed $1 Million After Answering Branson Tweet Sells Company

The young founders who cosmically met Richard Branson and got him to make a nearly $1 million investment just sold their company. See what they plan to do next.
Dinah Wisenberg Brin | 2 min read
Looking to Join a Startup? Get an MBA
Starting a Business

Looking to Join a Startup? Get an MBA

In a new survey, MBA graduates are a hot commodity for startups looking to recruit talent.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read