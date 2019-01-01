My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

startup opportunity

How Poker Can Be an Unconventional Entrepreneurship Opportunity
Entrepreneurship

How Poker Can Be an Unconventional Entrepreneurship Opportunity

Did you know playing poker could possibly be a full-time job?Yes, indeed!
Amit Kanodia | 3 min read
These Bike Rental Start-ups are Finding Opportunities in the Other Side of Business

These Bike Rental Start-ups are Finding Opportunities in the Other Side of Business

The logical solution, however, one could think of was switching to renting commuter bikes for daily commuting
Sandeep Soni | 7 min read
Is Talent Crunch a Spoiler for India's AI Industry?

Is Talent Crunch a Spoiler for India's AI Industry?

The war for AI talent, henceforth, would be ruthless enough to easily dwarf the challenge for spotting good software engineers
Sandeep Soni | 9 min read
These Astropreneurs are Disrupting an Untapped Sector in India

These Astropreneurs are Disrupting an Untapped Sector in India

Although the global space industry is as big as $300 billion, India's share in it is close to just a billion
Agamoni Ghosh | 6 min read