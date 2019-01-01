There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
startup policy
Technology Startups
The IT Innovation Start-up fund, an INR 200 crore corpus with an initial outlay of INR 50 crore, was launched by the then SBI Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya in June 2016.
Entrepreneurship through SEZs!
A platform that will bring youth, industries, and educators together, and teach them to work on their skills.
The policy aims to facilitate at least 2000 start-ups in the field of electronics, information technology (IT) and nanotechnology and establish at least 100 incubators in Gujarat
Jim Beach shares that he is quite impressed with India's Entrepreneurship culture
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?