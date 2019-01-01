My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

startup policy

India's Largest Bank is Now Looking at Startups & Has a New Policy in Place
Technology Startups

India's Largest Bank is Now Looking at Startups & Has a New Policy in Place

The IT Innovation Start-up fund, an INR 200 crore corpus with an initial outlay of INR 50 crore, was launched by the then SBI Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya in June 2016.
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Fostering Entrepreneurship In A Foreign Indian Land

Fostering Entrepreneurship In A Foreign Indian Land

Entrepreneurship through SEZs!
Indranil Dasgupta | 5 min read
Building A Country Of Entrepreneurs

Building A Country Of Entrepreneurs

A platform that will bring youth, industries, and educators together, and teach them to work on their skills.
Ritu Kochar | 3 min read
What Is Gujarat Government's Plan To Build Its Own Startup Ecosystem

What Is Gujarat Government's Plan To Build Its Own Startup Ecosystem

The policy aims to facilitate at least 2000 start-ups in the field of electronics, information technology (IT) and nanotechnology and establish at least 100 incubators in Gujarat
Ritu Kochar | 3 min read
"Indian Start-up Ecosystem is Booming!"

"Indian Start-up Ecosystem is Booming!"

Jim Beach shares that he is quite impressed with India's Entrepreneurship culture
Rustam Singh | 1 min read