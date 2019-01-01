My Queue

Startup Profiles

How One Startup Wants to Solve an 'Insane' Problem for a $400 Billion Industry
Startup Profiles

How One Startup Wants to Solve an 'Insane' Problem for a $400 Billion Industry

Printing piles and piles of Bill Gates' and Steve Ballmer's emails in the early 2000's led to this business idea.
Matt Weinberger | 4 min read
Skincare Startup's Lesson for Online Brands: Looks Matter

Skincare Startup's Lesson for Online Brands: Looks Matter

The owner of a skincare line wises up to a basic tenet of packaging and watches online sales take off.
Jennifer Wang | 3 min read
Want to Simplify Life? Dare to Think Tiny

Want to Simplify Life? Dare to Think Tiny

Tumbleweed Tiny House Co. founder Jay Shafer is an evangelist for the updated small-is-beautiful movement.
Patrick J. Kiger | 5 min read
Gemvara Mines Business Success With Customized Bling

Gemvara Mines Business Success With Customized Bling

A look at the growth spurt of this design-your-own jewelry company, and how its focus on customization helps it stand out in a crowded market.
Lambeth Hochwald | 5 min read
Building a Business on Regifting

Building a Business on Regifting

With Shift My Gift, recipients can donate the money Aunt Gladys wanted to spend on them instead of having to find space for yet another useless tchotchke.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read

More From This Topic

How to Bootstrap Your Business
Starting a Business

How to Bootstrap Your Business

Starting up a business is a full-time job. So how do you manage it when you already have a full-time job? Here's how a few entrepreneurs juggled both to payoff.
Michelle Goodman | 10 min read
Snowboard Upstarts Break New Ground
Starting a Business

Snowboard Upstarts Break New Ground

The snowboarding industry is on fire, as evidenced by these two newcomers proving it with their own spin.
Jennifer Wang | 4 min read
Fab Forward: How Fab.com Found a Niche in a Design Deal Social Hub
Starting a Business

Fab Forward: How Fab.com Found a Niche in a Design Deal Social Hub

With their site stuck in neutral, two entrepreneurs changed gears and paved a new road to success.
Jason Ankeny | 15 min read
How to Become Your Own Boss
Starting a Business

How to Become Your Own Boss

The creators of natural sleep aid Dream Water share how they ditched corporate life and gained national success.
Nancy Mann Jackson | 11 min read
How a Craftsman Turned His Handiwork into a Cutting-Edge Business
Starting a Business

How a Craftsman Turned His Handiwork into a Cutting-Edge Business

He was definitely cut out for this business: Quintin Middleton shows off his chops with high-quality culinary cutware.
Margaret Littman | 3 min read
How to Start a Business in a Recession
Starting a Business

How to Start a Business in a Recession

Economic cycles come and go, but businesses must thrive in good times and bad. Fat Straws Bubble Tea's Terry Pham launched during a recession and survived two downturns. Learn how Pham and other entrepreneurs made a go of it in tough times.
Rich Karpinski | 7 min read
An Entrepreneur With a Cheeky Message and a Social Conscience
Starting a Business

An Entrepreneur With a Cheeky Message and a Social Conscience

Sir Richard's delivers free condoms to developing nations, trading on the buy one, give one away model made famous by TOMS shoes.
Steffie Nelson | 2 min read
Building a (Nearly) Million-Dollar Brand on a Startup Budget
Marketing

Building a (Nearly) Million-Dollar Brand on a Startup Budget

How Perky Jerky has taken its caffeine-infused recipe to the masses.
Jason Fell | 7 min read