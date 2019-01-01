My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Startup Visas

Why It's Time to Reform the H-1B Visa Program
H-1B Visas

Why It's Time to Reform the H-1B Visa Program

The very tool we need so much is complicated, time-consuming and cost-prohibitive. Why is that?
Matthew Faustman | 8 min read
The Lack of Visa Options for Entrepreneurs is Hurting America's Economy

The Lack of Visa Options for Entrepreneurs is Hurting America's Economy

The frustrating barriers to living legally in the U.S. are keeping out entrepreneurs eager to launch businesses and hire American workers.
Dan Novaes | 6 min read
Jon Lech Johansen (a.k.a. 'DVD-Jon') on Starting Up as a Self-Taught Engineer

Jon Lech Johansen (a.k.a. 'DVD-Jon') on Starting Up as a Self-Taught Engineer

A self-taught engineer turned entrepreneur who helped unlock protected DVDs in the '90s shares his thoughts on programming, startup VISAs and whom he admires in tech.
Lyneka Little | 4 min read
As Startup Visa Bill Languishes, Entrepreneurs Leave the U.S.

As Startup Visa Bill Languishes, Entrepreneurs Leave the U.S.

Innovators drawn to the U.S. for education and research don't have time to wait for legislative action that would help them stay.
Joseph Adinolfi | 7 min read
Expand the Startup Visa Act (Opinion)

Expand the Startup Visa Act (Opinion)

For real economic impact, the legislation must broaden the pool of eligible entrepreneurs.
Scott Shane | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Paving the Way for More Immigrant Entrepreneurs
Starting a Business

Paving the Way for More Immigrant Entrepreneurs

The U.S. Bureau of Citizenship and Immigration Services has a new plan to speed the arrival of entrepreneurial immigrants.
Carol Tice