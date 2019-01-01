My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Startup Women Entrepreneurs

By Connecting Food With Technology, This Woman Entrepreneur Made it to The Entrepreneur India's Women to Watch For Class of 2019

By Connecting Food With Technology, This Woman Entrepreneur Made it to The Entrepreneur India's Women to Watch For Class of 2019

With FreshMenu, Rashmi Daga is determined to bring the best of food on customer's table
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
How the Single Worst Tragedy in This Artist's Life Made Her Figure Out How to Heal and Get Stronger

How the Single Worst Tragedy in This Artist's Life Made Her Figure Out How to Heal and Get Stronger

When her assistant lost his life in a tragic car accident, New York artist Elizabeth Sutton had no blueprint on how to move forward.
Elizabeth Sutton | 7 min read
After Losing 75 Percent of Her Business, This Entrepreneur Emptied Her Personal Savings to Turn Things Around

After Losing 75 Percent of Her Business, This Entrepreneur Emptied Her Personal Savings to Turn Things Around

Sandy Rubinstein, CEO of DX, a digital marketing and advertising firm, emptied her personal savings to bankroll her company for 18 months and get back in the green.
Sandy Rubinstein | 4 min read
6 Disadvantages Confronting Female Entrepreneurs Seeking Venture Capital

6 Disadvantages Confronting Female Entrepreneurs Seeking Venture Capital

Women found their voice in the #MeToo movement. So, why can't they get their startups funded?
Devishobha Chandramouli | 4 min read
Women in Fintech: How Can Shepreneurs Overcome Roadblocks In This Domain

Women in Fintech: How Can Shepreneurs Overcome Roadblocks In This Domain

Always have your finger on pulse of your customer, says Bankbazaar's Rati Shetty
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read

More From This Topic

India's Top Woman Digi-preneur Says Nation's Digital Revolution Behind Its Women's Success
Women Entrepreneurs

India's Top Woman Digi-preneur Says Nation's Digital Revolution Behind Its Women's Success

Bhargava believes India is now at a tipping point and welcoming women to take up entrepreneurship and C-suite roles.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Women Entrepreneurs Take Note! Here Are Key Things You Must Know About Running a Business
Events

Women Entrepreneurs Take Note! Here Are Key Things You Must Know About Running a Business

A room full of women entrepreneurs and executives; and here's what they had to say!
Sneha Banerjee | 2 min read
6 Pivotal Things Women Must Keep In Mind While Becoming An Entrepreneur
Women in Business

6 Pivotal Things Women Must Keep In Mind While Becoming An Entrepreneur

Women of today are confident and determined to carve their place in the world of business
Sanjana Vijayakumar | 4 min read
7 Benefits Of Having A Woman CEO
Women Entrepreneurs

7 Benefits Of Having A Woman CEO

The many things Women CEO are just good at.
Sudeepta Rao | 4 min read
Fearlessness, Courage and Capital: What's Needed to Fuel the Next Stage of Growth for Women Entrepreneurs
Women Entrepreneurs

Fearlessness, Courage and Capital: What's Needed to Fuel the Next Stage of Growth for Women Entrepreneurs

We asked four business leaders attending the Circle Summit in Houston how they're rewriting the conversation surrounding female founders.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
8 Signs of a Woman Entrepreneur
Women Entrepreneurs

8 Signs of a Woman Entrepreneur

These signs indicates that you are a budding Shepreneur.
Prerna Raturi | 3 min read
5 Reasons Why There Are Less Women Entrepreneur In Business World
Women Entrepreneurs

5 Reasons Why There Are Less Women Entrepreneur In Business World

What makes women lose, fail or get eliminated in the race of innovation, expansion and profitability? Here is the core reason why.
Swati Sinha | 5 min read
An Economic Thinker With A Giving Soul, Priya Naik
International Women's Day 2016

An Economic Thinker With A Giving Soul, Priya Naik

A conversation with the CEO and founder of Samhita, Priya Naik.
Ritu Kochar | 3 min read
For women, by women: These females are slaying it with their unique startups
Startup Women Entrepreneurs

For women, by women: These females are slaying it with their unique startups

These women are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to empowering women and giving them the opportunities they deserve.
Ritu Kochar | 5 min read
How Envoged allows fashionistas to cash their closet
Fashion

How Envoged allows fashionistas to cash their closet

Envoged is a re-commerce platform that allow owners of luxury goods to easily sell items that they no longer need.
Samiksha Jain | 5 min read