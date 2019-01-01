My Queue

Startups mexicanas

Albo, la app que te deja manejar tu dinero sin bancos, levantó más de siete millones de dólares
Startups

La startup mexicana será financiada por fondos de venture capital como Mountain Nazca y Greyhound Capital para fortalecer su servicio y escalar el negocio.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read
Google impulsará internacionalización de startups mexicanas

Las startups con sede en el territorio nacional tendrán acceso a una gran cantidad de recursos reunidos por la red de Google for Entrepreneurs.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read