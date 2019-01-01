My Queue

Starwood Hotel

Here's How to Optimize Your B2B Sales Strategy for Selling to the Hospitality Industry
B2B Sales

Here's How to Optimize Your B2B Sales Strategy for Selling to the Hospitality Industry

Who could foresee that a hotel brand would end up selling Simmons mattresses for home use? What's your great sales idea?
Danny Wong | 7 min read
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Overall Hotel

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Overall Hotel

Starwood is going out with a bang.
Jeff Chu, Margaret Rhodes, Kate Rockwood, Stephanie Schomer | 1 min read
Marriot's Starwood Acquisition Creates World's Largest Hotel Company

Marriot's Starwood Acquisition Creates World's Largest Hotel Company

Shareholders for both companies on Friday agreed to a deal, which was valued at $12.41 billion.
Reuters | 1 min read
Here Are FlyerTalk's 3 Best Loyalty Programs in America

Here Are FlyerTalk's 3 Best Loyalty Programs in America

The site for frequent travelers looked at airlines, hotels and rental car services.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
Starwood Signs First U.S.-Cuba Hotel Deal Since 1959 Revolution

Starwood Signs First U.S.-Cuba Hotel Deal Since 1959 Revolution

The company will operate two properties in Havana, with an intent to manage a third in the future.
Reuters | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Sheraton-Owner Starwood Accepts Higher Takeover Offer From Marriott
Mergers and Acquisitions

Sheraton-Owner Starwood Accepts Higher Takeover Offer From Marriott

The Marriott-Starwood combination will create the world's largest hotel chain.
Reuters | 2 min read
Uber Teams Up With Starwood Hotels, Ensuring Business Travelers Will Be Constantly Glued to Their Smartphones
Mobile

Uber Teams Up With Starwood Hotels, Ensuring Business Travelers Will Be Constantly Glued to Their Smartphones

Taking an Uber can now earn you reward points at Westin, Sheraton and other Starwood Hotel brands.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read