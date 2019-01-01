My Queue

state laws

The Most Unusual, Even Wacky, HR Laws Nationwide
Human resources law

The Most Unusual, Even Wacky, HR Laws Nationwide

Work a job in Florida? Feel free to bring your gun. Just keep it in your car.
Matt Straz | 5 min read
California Unions, Lawmakers Agree to $15 Minimum Wage

California Unions, Lawmakers Agree to $15 Minimum Wage

If the deal passes the legislature, the wage hike would take effect in 2022.
Reuters | 3 min read
Why This Bitcoin Exchange Is Leaving New York

Why This Bitcoin Exchange Is Leaving New York

Digital currency exchange ShapeShift says it is taking a 'moral and ethical stand' against new regulations.
Everett Rosenfeld | 3 min read
The Quirky State Laws That Salespeople Must Know About

The Quirky State Laws That Salespeople Must Know About

Little-known regulations, such as the fact that Tuesday is Mardi Gras Day in Louisiana, can get telemarketers in big trouble.
Jeffrey Fotta | 4 min read