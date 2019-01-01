My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

State Lottery

How to Virtually Guarantee You'll Win the Lottery
Lottery

How to Virtually Guarantee You'll Win the Lottery

Forget today's Powerball drawing. Head over to your library or neighborhood bookstore instead.
Brandon Turner | 5 min read
It's Time for the Private Sector to Break States' Stranglehold on Lotteries

It's Time for the Private Sector to Break States' Stranglehold on Lotteries

All lotteries are simply taxes dressed as a way to better your financial health.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read
Buying Up Powerball Tickets? Remember the Lottery is a Tax

Buying Up Powerball Tickets? Remember the Lottery is a Tax

There is a load of hoopla over the latest Powerball jackpot, now up to $235 million. But from a business standpoint, these kinds of lottery awards can be nothing but trouble.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read