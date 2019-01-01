My Queue

Stephen King

J.K. Rowling and Stephen King Top Reader's Legacy List of The World's Most Popular Authors
Books

Reader-advocate website releases its 2015 list of most-followed writers.
Ken Dunn | 3 min read
5 Simple Strategies for Beating Procrastination Once and for All

Being your own boss requires the discipline to start and finish work, even when nobody else cares if you don't.
Jon Nastor | 4 min read
What Picasso, King and Einstein Have to Teach Entrepreneurs

The work ethic and creative habits of these three geniuses are templates for entrepreneurs.
Daniel DiPiazza | 5 min read
What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Stephen King

Lessons from the master of horror can apply to startups, too.
Janelle Blasdel | 5 min read