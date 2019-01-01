My Queue

stereotypes

How Millennials Can Overcome Generational Stereotypes
Millennials

Here are three tips for millennials to overcome a bad reputation.
Glassdoor | 4 min read
Challenges Unique to the Entrepreneurial Woman

Sarah Landrum | 5 min read
Despite Bias, Women Entrepreneurs Are an Enormous Economic Force

A mountain of research shows that women frequently succeed in business despite a host of problems men generally don't have to face.
Yatin Khulbe | 6 min read
5 Millennial Stereotypes: Fact, Fiction, or Scapegoat?

Take a hard look at the millennials around you, they just may surprise you with their abilities.
Alp Mimaroglu | 4 min read
3 Reasons Stereotypical Millennials Are Idiots

Is this generation really as bad as the media makes them out to be? For sure, and not really.
Jason Fell | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Meet the Executive Leading the Charge to Change Stereotypical 'Women at Work' Stock Photos
Women in Business

Pam Grossman, Getty Images' director of visual trends, breaks down how portrayals of women have shifted over the past decade.
Laura Entis | 6 min read
Can We Quit With the Stereotypes Already?
Biases

We love to typecast. Yet we don't realize that much of the common wisdom about popular stereotypes is simply false.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
4 Strategies for Reducing Workplace Conflict
Managing Employees

Friction in the office can kill productivity. Check out these methods for an improved atmosphere and in the process you could boost your bottom line.
Heather R. Huhman | 4 min read