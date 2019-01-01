My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Steve Ballmer

Lifestyles of the Rich and Frugal: 7 Thrifty Millionaires and Billionaires
Frugal

Lifestyles of the Rich and Frugal: 7 Thrifty Millionaires and Billionaires

These folks have money, but they also have restraint.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
Can We Agree That the Nokia Buy Was a Total Disaster for Microsoft?

Can We Agree That the Nokia Buy Was a Total Disaster for Microsoft?

After write-offs, an impairment charge, and thousands of job cuts, can Microsoft recoup any value from its $7.2 billion Nokia acquisition? Let the debate begin.
Barb Darrow | 3 min read
8 of the Greatest Commencement Quotes From Business Leaders

8 of the Greatest Commencement Quotes From Business Leaders

Who couldn't use a shot of inspiration and wisdom at graduation -- or all the time? These eight business leaders brought some serious game to their commencement speeches.
Carolyn Sun | 7 min read
Steve Ballmer La-La-Loves Fergie's New Hit Song, Too

Steve Ballmer La-La-Loves Fergie's New Hit Song, Too

True to his wild ways, the boisterous former Microsoft CEO Fergaliciously came unhinged at last night's Los Angeles Clippers game. You have to see it to believe it.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
What's the Smarter Move, Start My Business or Stay in School?

What's the Smarter Move, Start My Business or Stay in School?

If you know in your heart you want to be an entrepreneur, weigh carefully whether the value of college outweighs the debt you'll carry when you graduate.
John Rampton | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Guess Who Wrote Microsoft's 'Blue Screen of Death'
Microsoft

Guess Who Wrote Microsoft's 'Blue Screen of Death'

The text from that infamous blue screen on Windows PCs was written by none other than ...
Dave Smith | 1 min read
Steve Ballmer Leaves Microsoft's Board
Microsoft

Steve Ballmer Leaves Microsoft's Board

Ballmer said he plans to devote much of his attention to the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team, which he recently bought for $2 billion.
CNBC Staff | 2 min read
Steve Ballmer Goes Bonkers During LA Clippers Introduction
Public Speaking

Steve Ballmer Goes Bonkers During LA Clippers Introduction

True to his ways, the former Microsoft CEO knows how to get the crowd riled up.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
3 Life Lessons From Steve Ballmer's Rousing Graduation Speech
Commencement addresses

3 Life Lessons From Steve Ballmer's Rousing Graduation Speech

Microsoft's recently departed CEO and the soon-to-be owner of the LA Clippers shared his own life advice with the graduates at the University of Washington.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
Steve Ballmer's Next 'Window' of Opportunity: L.A. Clippers Owner
Steve Ballmer

Steve Ballmer's Next 'Window' of Opportunity: L.A. Clippers Owner

If the $2 billion deal is approved by the NBA, it would mark a brand new chapter for the former Microsoft CEO.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Steve Ballmer's Most Awkwardly Hilarious Moments
Steve Ballmer

Steve Ballmer's Most Awkwardly Hilarious Moments

As he gets ready to buy the LA Clippers basketball team, a look back at the former Microsoft CEO's most unusual public antics.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Ballmer Reminisces, Advises in First Appearance Since Exiting Microsoft
Leadership

Ballmer Reminisces, Advises in First Appearance Since Exiting Microsoft

Here are five of the most interesting things that former Microsoft chief Steve Ballmer said during his appearance yesterday at Oxford University's Saïd Business School.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
Microsoft's New CEO Could Earn Almost $18 Million This Year
Leadership

Microsoft's New CEO Could Earn Almost $18 Million This Year

Microsoft has set the base salary of its new CEO, Satya Nadella, at $1.2 million, but with incentives and stock options he could earn as much as $18 million during his first year on the job.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Microsoft's Safe Bet: Nadella Named CEO, Gates Appointed Tech Advisor
Leadership

Microsoft's Safe Bet: Nadella Named CEO, Gates Appointed Tech Advisor

Microsoft named 22-year veteran Satya Nadella its new CEO, signaling the company will favor staid continuity over the drastic overhaul that an outsider might bring to its beleaguered business model.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Report: Microsoft Picks New CEO, May Replace Gates as Chairman
Technology

Report: Microsoft Picks New CEO, May Replace Gates as Chairman

The tech giant will reportedly appoint Satya Nadella its new CEO and is considering replacing founder Bill Gates as chairman.
CNBC | 1 min read