Steve Blank

Veterans

Since World War II, military veterans have continuously innovated and created enduring businesses like no other group in America.
Ian Faison | 5 min read
5 Lessons I Learned Following Steve Blank's 'The Four Steps to the Epiphany'

The "Four Steps" is the best way to validate your idea. It does not make your idea a great one.
Michael Pratt | 5 min read
8 of the Greatest Commencement Quotes From Business Leaders

Who couldn't use a shot of inspiration and wisdom at graduation -- or all the time? These eight business leaders brought some serious game to their commencement speeches.
Carolyn Sun | 7 min read
Why the Lean Startup Model Might Save Your Life

Startup guru Steve Blank is reinventing life-science startups with an innovative program that launched this week.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 6 min read
Lean Startup Lessons for Healthcare Businesses

What fledgling healthcare entrepreneurs learned from Steve Blank's Lean LaunchPad might surprise you.
Arlene Weintraub | 4 min read

Do Pivots Matter? Yes, in Almost Every Case.
Driving Business - Driving Success

A recent analysis of 39 billion-dollar companies says most stuck to their original vision. Serial entrepreneur Steve Blank argues that isn't true.
Steve Blank | 4 min read
10 Stories From the Web to Know About This Week, Nov. 1, 2013
Technology

Bitcoin launches ATMS, quantifying innovation, Marissa Mayer's no telecommuting policy gets vindicated, Latinas take over, marketers can't decide if Facebook ads work, Steve Blank gets fired. This week's notable news and tantalizing tidbits for entrepreneurs.
Brad Crescenzo | 3 min read
Steve Blank on Building Great Founding Teams
Starting a Business

Getting your startup up and running means building a rock-solid founding team. Here are the factors to consider to help you get there.
Steve Blank | 6 min read
New York University's Accelerator is Looking to Jump Start Startups
Starting a Business

NYU recently unveiled its accelerator Launchpad, hoping to help young entrepreneurs with their ventures.
Andrea Huspeni | 4 min read
In Colombia, Vive La Revolucion Emprendedora
Starting a Business

The 'lean startup' movement heads to South America, where teams of entrepreneurs in Bogota are learning how to build scalable business models, writes serial entrepreneur Bob Dorf.
Bob Dorf | 5 min read
Steve Blank on Entrepreneurs as Dissidents
Starting a Business

On Election Day, serial entrepreneur Steve Blank takes a moment to remember why freedom of speech, expression and thought are critical to entrepreneurship.
Steve Blank
Changing the Startup Landscape for Scientists
Growth Strategies

Professor Steve Blank talks about I-Corps, the National Science Foundation's incubator program for scientists who want to turn inventions into profitable companies.
Colleen DeBaise
Steve Blank: Inside the Lean Startup
Growth Strategies

The professor who popularized the "lean" movement describes his Lean LaunchPad course.
Colleen DeBaise
Steve Blank on Top Mistakes That Startups Make
Growth Strategies

Sure, you might be good at starting a business. But what about building one? Here are some common blunders -- and how to avoid them.
Colleen DeBaise
Steve Blank: How to Grow Your Business
Growth Strategies

From up-selling to unbundling, professor Steve Blank outlines lean strategies for growing your customer base.
Colleen DeBaise