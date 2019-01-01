My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Steve Case

Tech Industry Pioneer Jean Case on How to Change the World With Your Big Idea
Small Business Heroes

Tech Industry Pioneer Jean Case on How to Change the World With Your Big Idea

'Why is it, as people chase opportunities or challenges, sometimes they break through and sometimes they don't? And could there be a special sauce behind that?'
Hayden Field | 9 min read
Where Investors Are Missing Startup Opportunities in America

Where Investors Are Missing Startup Opportunities in America

It's time to stop ignoring the entrepreneurs in "flyover country."
Joni Cobb and Joseph Hadzima | 6 min read
9 Steve Case Quotes to Help Launch Every Entrepreneur's Career

9 Steve Case Quotes to Help Launch Every Entrepreneur's Career

Check out these insights from the former CEO and co-founder of AOL.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Steve Case Names 4 Industry Areas Ripe for Entrepreneurship

Steve Case Names 4 Industry Areas Ripe for Entrepreneurship

We're moving into a new phase, Case said this week. He calls it 'the internet of everything.'
Jeff Harbach | 5 min read
3 Ways Startup Communities Can Attract and Keep the Right Talent

3 Ways Startup Communities Can Attract and Keep the Right Talent

Often emerging entrepreneurial communities say they need capital to thrive, but it is the talent, not the money, they need to succeed.
Ross Baird | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Could Your Startup Answer These 23 Pitch Competition Questions?
Pitching Investors

Could Your Startup Answer These 23 Pitch Competition Questions?

Asked and answered. These real-life pitch questions from Steve Case's Rise of the Rest tour can help give you an edge on your next pitch.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
These Are the 3 Things That Make or Break a Startup City
Startup Anywhere

These Are the 3 Things That Make or Break a Startup City

For the 'Rise of the Rest' tour, we stopped in Denver. Here is what other cities can learn from Denver about how to rise above the rest.
Ross Baird | 5 min read
Brad Feld and Steve Case: Fear Can Paralyze or Propel Us
Fear

Brad Feld and Steve Case: Fear Can Paralyze or Propel Us

During a fireside chat in Denver, Brad Feld, Steve Case and a panel of rising female CEOs discussed what keeps them up at night.
Linda Lacina | 6 min read
4 Ways to Maximize Your Startup's Hometown Advantage
Startup Anywhere

4 Ways to Maximize Your Startup's Hometown Advantage

This is no time to be complacent, says Steve Case. Hustle and maximize every resource.
Linda Lacina | 4 min read
Join Entrepreneur on the Road This Week With Steve Case's 'Rise of the Rest'
Startup Anywhere

Join Entrepreneur on the Road This Week With Steve Case's 'Rise of the Rest'

We're joining this special bus tour for the first time. Follow Entrepreneur.com for stories about startups across the country leveraging every opportunity.
Linda Lacina | 2 min read
Steve Case on Opportunity Outside Silicon Valley: 'There's Still Work to Be Done'
Startup Anywhere

Steve Case on Opportunity Outside Silicon Valley: 'There's Still Work to Be Done'

Ahead of his startup tour of the American West, the AOL co-founder talks about momentum outside major startup hubs.
Linda Lacina | 8 min read
How Steve Case Is Preparing for the Web's Third Wave
Entrepreneurs

How Steve Case Is Preparing for the Web's Third Wave

Case looks for a time when entrepreneurs will transform business sectors as diverse as health, education, transportation, energy and food.
Matthew Toren | 9 min read
Steve Case Says Uber, Lyft Effect on Economy Show Work 'Innovation'
Sharing Economy

Steve Case Says Uber, Lyft Effect on Economy Show Work 'Innovation'

The AOL cofounder explains what's coming in the third wave of the internet.
Erin Barry | 4 min read
10 Successful Entrepreneurs on How to Be Awesome
Ready For Anything

10 Successful Entrepreneurs on How to Be Awesome

Startup advice from top entrepreneurs including Tony Hawk, Bill Gates and Steve Jobs.
Jason Fell | 6 min read
SXSW 2015 Recap: Winners and One Loser
SXSW 2015

SXSW 2015 Recap: Winners and One Loser

We look at what we think worked and who lost out.
Laura Entis, Jacob Hall and Linda Lacina | 5 min read