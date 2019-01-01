There are no Videos in your queue.
Steve Jobs
Entrepreneurial Journey
Want to motivate yourself when confronting others' doubts? Try these 3 steps for turning naysayers' words into fuel and keeping an eye on the prize.
There's nothing about a lack of industry knowledge that some directed learning, judicious hiring and trust building can't fix.
You can't solve all the world's problems but, if you focus, you could solve one.
The less billionaire you are, the more damage a bad hire can do to your company.
A number of famous founders have gotten the boot.
Inspiration
My entrepreneurial pilgrimage to Silicon Valley: a retrospective, seven years after the famous visionary's death.
Entrepreneurs
On Sunday, Benioff and his wife Lynne announced their $190 million purchase of Time magazine from Meredith Corp.
Innovation
Innovation comes from small efforts you do every day.
Steve Jobs
What the iconic founder taught us about pushing people to perform when it counts.
Apple
Apple has never competed on price, yet it is the brand preferred by people across the wealth spectrum.
Apple
'Steve founded Apple on the belief that the power of human creativity can solve even the biggest challenges.'
Meetings
Yes, even Oprah gets bored in meetings.
Entrepreneurs
Here is what a crypto PR specialist learned from the most iconic American entrepreneur of our time.
Entrepreneurs
People who make it work for others are often rewarded with bigger and bolder opportunities.
Founders
As Steve Jobs and Jeff Bezos found, success comes when you turn your business into a reflection of your values.
