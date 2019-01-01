My Queue

Steve Jobs

My Biggest Lesson in Success? How to Thrive by Proving Others Wrong
Entrepreneurial Journey

Want to motivate yourself when confronting others' doubts? Try these 3 steps for turning naysayers' words into fuel and keeping an eye on the prize.
Alex Miller | 6 min read
How to Succeed in an Industry You Know Nothing About

There's nothing about a lack of industry knowledge that some directed learning, judicious hiring and trust building can't fix.
Angela Ruth | 7 min read
How to Pick Your Best Idea and Leave FOMO Behind

You can't solve all the world's problems but, if you focus, you could solve one.
John Rampton | 5 min read
5 Questions Billionaires Ask Prospective Employees

The less billionaire you are, the more damage a bad hire can do to your company.
John Rampton | 5 min read
10 Entrepreneurs Who Were Forced Out of Their Own Companies

A number of famous founders have gotten the boot.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read

More From This Topic

5 Inspirational Tips From My 'Day in the Life of Steve Jobs'
Inspiration

My entrepreneurial pilgrimage to Silicon Valley: a retrospective, seven years after the famous visionary's death.
Sandor Fagyal | 8 min read
Marc Benioff Reached Millionaire Status by Age 25 -- and 9 Other Things to Know About the Co-Founder of Salesforce
Entrepreneurs

On Sunday, Benioff and his wife Lynne announced their $190 million purchase of Time magazine from Meredith Corp.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
What My 15-Plus Years at Apple Taught Me About Building Innovation from Scratch
Innovation

Innovation comes from small efforts you do every day.
Ken Kocienda | 5 min read
The Steve Jobs Equation for Tough Leadership
Steve Jobs

What the iconic founder taught us about pushing people to perform when it counts.
Mario Moussa and Derek Newberry | 6 min read
3 Key Factors That Led to Apple Becoming the World's First Trillion-Dollar Company
Apple

Apple has never competed on price, yet it is the brand preferred by people across the wealth spectrum.
Manish Dudharejia | 6 min read
Apple CEO Tim Cook to Employees on $1 Trillion Milestone: 'It's Not the Most Important Measure of Our Success'
Apple

'Steve founded Apple on the belief that the power of human creativity can solve even the biggest challenges.'
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
How 10 Famous Business Leaders, Including Musk, Bezos and Jobs, Handle Meetings
Meetings

Yes, even Oprah gets bored in meetings.
Madison Semarjian | 6 min read
Steven Jobs's Wisdom Lives On
Entrepreneurs

Here is what a crypto PR specialist learned from the most iconic American entrepreneur of our time.
Jennifer Spencer | 5 min read
With a Global Mindset and Flexibility You Can Outpace Any Competitor
Entrepreneurs

People who make it work for others are often rewarded with bigger and bolder opportunities.
Jennifer Keithson | 5 min read
The Secret Weapon 2 Famous Founders Deployed to Build Their Mega-Successful Companies
Founders

As Steve Jobs and Jeff Bezos found, success comes when you turn your business into a reflection of your values.
Natasa Lekic | 6 min read