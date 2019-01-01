My Queue

Steve Jobs Biography

The Steve Jobs Equation for Tough Leadership
Steve Jobs

The Steve Jobs Equation for Tough Leadership

What the iconic founder taught us about pushing people to perform when it counts.
Mario Moussa and Derek Newberry | 6 min read
A Look Back at Apple as it Celebrates its 40th Anniversary

A Look Back at Apple as it Celebrates its 40th Anniversary

There were no fools sitting in that garage in California on April 1, 1976, when Apple was founded.
Don Reisinger | 7 min read
Christian Bale Won't Play Steve Jobs in Biopic After All

Christian Bale Won't Play Steve Jobs in Biopic After All

First Leonardo DiCaprio and now Christian Bale have decided against playing the iconic Apple co-founder.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Here's Everything We Know About the Steve Jobs Biopic

Here's Everything We Know About the Steve Jobs Biopic

Danny Boyle is set to direct the movie, which is adapted by Aaron Sorkin from Walter Isaacson's biography on Jobs, and it looks like Christian Bale will be cast in the titular role.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Apples to Apples: Steve Jobs vs. Tim Cook (Infographic)

Apples to Apples: Steve Jobs vs. Tim Cook (Infographic)

A company is often defined by its leader. Here's a side-by-side comparison of what Apple looks like, both under the late Steve Jobs and current CEO Tim Cook.
Laura Entis | 1 min read

More From This Topic

Why It Pays to Be a Jerk Like Jeff Bezos
Leadership

Why It Pays to Be a Jerk Like Jeff Bezos

A new book about Amazon's CEO that comes out next week gives readers an intimate look at the leader's harsh temperament. But Bezos is onto something. Here's why.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
'Jobs' Movie Is Missing the Magic of His Story
Entrepreneurs

'Jobs' Movie Is Missing the Magic of His Story

Moviegoers get plenty of inspiring quotes in 'Jobs' but little inspiration.
Laura Lorber | 2 min read
Steve Jobs: Victim of His Own Dogged Determination?
Entrepreneurs

Steve Jobs: Victim of His Own Dogged Determination?

The same will and vision that helped Apple's co-founder create a powerful business might also have led to a decision that cost him his life.
Jason Fell
How Steve Jobs Saved Apple
Growth Strategies

How Steve Jobs Saved Apple

When he returned in 1997, one of Jobs' first goals was to review the company's bloated product line. Part of our blog series this week on the autobiography of Steve Jobs.
Jason Fell
Apple's Simple Marketing Manifesto
Marketing

Apple's Simple Marketing Manifesto

In the latest post from our short blog series on the autobiography of Steve Jobs, we look at his vision and drive that made the tech giant what it is today.
Jason Fell
Steve Jobs' Surprising First Business Venture
Starting a Business

Steve Jobs' Surprising First Business Venture

Before starting Apple, Jobs and fellow electronics enthusiast Steve Wozniak had another business idea.
Jason Fell