There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Steve Wozniak
Wozniak put Apple before his ego, which led to his having a hand in developing some of the world's most legendary products.
Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak's first dream machine just sold at auction via Charitybuzz for $815,000.
The co-founder thinks 50 percent seems fair.
The Woz beams bright when he reminisces about the roots of his techie tendencies.
More From This Topic
Apple
Apple's current CEO denounced a court order requiring the tech giant to help authorities search an iPhone used by one of the attackers who killed 14 people in San Bernardino, Calif., last year.
Steve Wozniak
The Apple co-founder will make technology a bigger part of the gathering.
Stephen Hawking
One thousand years. That's all the third rock from the sun may have left.
Steve Jobs
Director Danny Boyle, working off Aaron Sorkin's verbal tennis match of a script, brings the inner workings of the late Apple co-founder to the silver screen.
Movies
His endorsement is a rarity in the world of biopics, particularly those focused on Jobs.
Steve Wozniak
'Being a mentor is the primary thing I want to do in the world,' the Apple co-founder said.
Robots
Prepare, people. The machines are rising.
Artificial Intelligence
The tech giant's co-founder is changing his tune about the future of artificial intelligence.
Steve Jobs
Seth Rogen as Steve Wozniak, Kate Winslet as engineer Joanna Hoffman and Jeff Daniels as John Sculley round out the cast.
Artificial Intelligence
"Will we be the gods? Will we be the family pets? Or will we be ants that get stepped on?" the Apple co-founder asks.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?