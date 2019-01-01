My Queue

StitchFix

How These 2 Businesses are Disrupting Online Retail With Fewer Choices
Online Retail

These companies are attracting more customers by making decisions for them.
Krystina Gustafson | 8 min read
How This Startup's Focus on Personal Touch Helped It Thrive

Online personal style service Stitch Fix builds loyalty by really knowing its customers.
Rebekah Epstein | 4 min read