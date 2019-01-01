My Queue

Curate, License or Create? A Guide to Sourcing the Ideal Images and Video for Your Marketing Strategy.
Curate, License or Create? A Guide to Sourcing the Ideal Images and Video for Your Marketing Strategy.

Finding or creating the right images to illustrate your brand's story can be just as much work as crafting your message.
Jeff Rojas | 8 min read
6 Ways Irresistible Product Images Enrapture Customers and Boost Conversions

6 Ways Irresistible Product Images Enrapture Customers and Boost Conversions

Considering how brief attention spans are these days, a picture is better a thousand words.
Dan Scalco | 5 min read
9 Ways to Increase Landing-Page Conversions

9 Ways to Increase Landing-Page Conversions

Headlines and visuals rule. Keep your most compelling content 'above the fold' and make your call to action an unmistakable target.
Mike Taylor | 6 min read
How to Keep Your Social Media Images Looking Fresh

How to Keep Your Social Media Images Looking Fresh

Just because you post daily doesn't mean your images can't be enticing. Read on to learn more.
Alan Cassinelli | 8 min read
How Shutterstock Is Training Its System to Help You Find Better Photos

How Shutterstock Is Training Its System to Help You Find Better Photos

The image service has rolled out new tools based on its research into deep learning.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read

Meet the Executive Leading the Charge to Change Stereotypical 'Women at Work' Stock Photos
Meet the Executive Leading the Charge to Change Stereotypical 'Women at Work' Stock Photos

Pam Grossman, Getty Images' director of visual trends, breaks down how portrayals of women have shifted over the past decade.
Laura Entis | 6 min read
Vince Vaughn Is Now Appearing in Free, Cheesy Stock Images You Can Download
Vince Vaughn Is Now Appearing in Free, Cheesy Stock Images You Can Download

Getty Images teams up with the cast of the upcoming film 'Unfinished Business.'
Kate Taylor | 1 min read