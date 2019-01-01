There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Stock Options
A steady paycheck is a better start to achieving economic security than you might think.
Proposed changes to the tax code will protect employees from the very real risk of having to pay taxes on stocks they can't sell.
Offer stock options. Exchange your trade for another. Or just hire Aunt Betty.
Understand stock options and equity in order to maximize their potential and minimize mistakes.
More From This Topic
Twitter
The company has been sweetening employee compensation packages to retain talent as the company's user growth stalls and it stock price slides.
Linkedin
The package is reportedly worth an estimated $14 million.
Stocks
Partial owners of a company have a vested interest not only in their own performance but in the long-term success of the whole company.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?