Stoicism
Personal Development
You don't need to become a stoic to succeed at business, just an effective routine you stick to and adjust as needed.
Staying humble and knowing that we don't know everything are big success factors.
The courage to leap into entrepreneurship is a waste without the resolves to see the journey through.
Last week the world celebrated International Stoic Week, and you might be surprised by how many entrepreneurs are understudies of this ancient philosophy.
Throughout history, the most successful leaders are those unperturbed by setbacks and focused on what they can control.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
