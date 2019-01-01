My Queue

Stoicism

Personal Development

7 Myths About Discipline You Need to Stop Believing

You don't need to become a stoic to succeed at business, just an effective routine you stick to and adjust as needed.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
Billionaires Like Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and Mark Cuban Live by Ancient Stoic Philosophy

Staying humble and knowing that we don't know everything are big success factors.
Sam Barry | 6 min read
3 Principles of Success Every Entrepreneur Needs to Adopt

The courage to leap into entrepreneurship is a waste without the resolves to see the journey through.
Jeff Boss | 5 min read
5 Epic Leaders Who Studied Stoicism -- and Why You Should Too

Last week the world celebrated International Stoic Week, and you might be surprised by how many entrepreneurs are understudies of this ancient philosophy.
Adam Toren | 5 min read
These 7 Lessons From the Ancient Stoics Are Relevant for Entrepreneurs Today

Throughout history, the most successful leaders are those unperturbed by setbacks and focused on what they can control.
Thai Nguyen | 6 min read