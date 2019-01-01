My Queue

Storage

Need Extra Storage? Try DNA.
Need Extra Storage? Try DNA.

In a case of technology meets biology, scientists in labs across the country are experimenting with synthetic DNA as a storage medium, most notably Microsoft and the University of Washington.
Troy Dreier | 13 min read
This Man Is Revolutionizing the Storage Biz, One Bin at a Time

MakeSpace is thinking outside the box when it comes to storage.
Jason Daley | 5 min read
This Startup Is Eyeing a Members-Only Bathroom in Times Square

Posh Stow and Go is currently hosting a crowdfunding campaign for its planned ultra-luxe restroom and storage facility slated to arrive in New York City's Times Square this June.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read