Strategic Planning
These five steps will help you chart a realistic journey forward and hold yourself accountable along the way.
Stagnation starts when you're too busy to consider what could be done better.
Making sure you invest your work time wisely can make the difference between rapid growth and flaming out.
Savvy company leaders plan for the low points and implement strategies that ensure their businesses will thrive in the long term -- no matter what the economy does.
A fresh start is half way through the year is how you achieve the goals you set New Year's Day.
Expansion
When a business owner thinks about expansion, life gets exciting. But a path of missteps awaits the entrepreneur who doesn't think it through beforehand.
Business Planning
Anne Beate Hovind, the engine behind a unique public art project in Norway called Future Library, shares how she makes the impossible possible.
Leadership
Staying focused on whatever is the next thing gets you nowhere without a plan. Preparation and analysis are key for any business leader.
Flexibility
Is your company and its marketing approach ready to change and adapt to new information?
Mergers and Acquisitions
Keeping a few key considerations in mind can help you better position your business for acquisition by a strategic or private equity buyer.
Pivots
Generally everything was going well at Pocket Gems. That's when they decided to shift their strategy so they could work on something entirely new.
Strategic Planning
Staying solvent at your current level is the key to taking your business to the next level.
Execution
A strategic plan demands strategic execution across the whole of your business. Plans are just paper until leaders getting people to implement them. Here's how.
working parents
Your family and your business both need time and attention. Here's how to develop a plan that supports your goals at home and in your career.
