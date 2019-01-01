My Queue

You Have a Product, Now You Need a Strategy
You Have a Product, Now You Need a Strategy

Without a clear strategy, companies often get sidetracked.
Greg Shepard | 6 min read
18 Movies Every Entrepreneur Should Watch

18 Movies Every Entrepreneur Should Watch

Whatever stage you are at in your business venture, there's a lot you can learn from these money-minded flicks.
Jacek Grebski | 8 min read
Why You Need to Think Outside the Box

Why You Need to Think Outside the Box

For one thing, not every solution comes in a box.
Timothy Sykes | 5 min read
How Chess Prepared Me to Be a CEO

How Chess Prepared Me to Be a CEO

People, strategy and adaptation are crucial to winning in both chess and business.
Bill Peña | 5 min read
When to Hire a Consultant

When to Hire a Consultant

Good consultants are expensive but their worth the money if you do your part.
Grant Cardone | 5 min read

Up Your Social Media Game By Answering These 8 Branding Questions
Up Your Social Media Game By Answering These 8 Branding Questions

Don't put the social media cart before the brand strategy horse.
Keith Quesenberry | 7 min read
Rejection Is Part of Entrepreneurship. Here's How to Handle It.
Rejection Is Part of Entrepreneurship. Here's How to Handle It.

Successful entrepreneurs say "no" to most offers. Those are exactly the people you're trying to do business with.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
Should You Charge More for Your Business or Service?
Should You Charge More for Your Business or Service?

Resist the urge to sell your product or service short.
Alan Taylor | 1 min read
5 Early Signs Your Startup Will Succeed
5 Early Signs Your Startup Will Succeed

Putting the right team in place puts you way ahead in the game.
Miles Jennings | 5 min read
An Emotional Elon Musk Lays Out Tesla's Future Plans and Admits He Has a Problem With Time
An Emotional Elon Musk Lays Out Tesla's Future Plans and Admits He Has a Problem With Time

At Tesla's shareholder meeting on Tuesday, Musk went with a patient approach -- a far cry from the tirades he's made headlines for in recent months.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
The 4 Most Common Challenges Facing Enterprise Strategy Teams Today
The 4 Most Common Challenges Facing Enterprise Strategy Teams Today

Strategy teams are tasked with seeing around corners. It's a challenging job.
Rob Biederman | 6 min read
GoPro Gives Up on Drones
GoPro Gives Up on Drones

After another rough round of financial reports, the company gives up on the Karma drone.
Jim Fisher | 5 min read
Sony's Turnaround Strategy Is Working
Sony's Turnaround Strategy Is Working

Five years ago, CEO Kaz Hirai wanted Sony to be a leader in imaging and games, now he got his wish.
Daniel Cooper | 2 min read
4 Mental Tactics to Increase Your Odds of Staying Alive, According to This Green Beret
4 Mental Tactics to Increase Your Odds of Staying Alive, According to This Green Beret

Here's what a former Special Forces leader tells himself every morning to be ready for anything.
Dan Bova | 6 min read
How to Effectively Measure Strategic Initiatives
How to Effectively Measure Strategic Initiatives

Follow this expert advice for laying out a game plan for any project or initiative that will help you evaluate it before, during and after the project is complete.
Riaz Khadem | 6 min read