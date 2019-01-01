My Queue

Digital Music May Not Have Saved the Environment After All
Environment

Digital Music May Not Have Saved the Environment After All

A study suggests greenhouse gas emissions may have increased.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Elon Musk's SpaceX Mars Rocket Topples Over (60-Second Video)

Elon Musk's SpaceX Mars Rocket Topples Over (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
Netflix and Chill Is About to Get More Expensive

Netflix and Chill Is About to Get More Expensive

The video-streaming service is raising prices across the board.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Snap Launches 12 Original Shows. 3 Things to Know Today.

Snap Launches 12 Original Shows. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
SiriusXM Is Set to Acquire Pandora for $3.5 Billion

SiriusXM Is Set to Acquire Pandora for $3.5 Billion

Plus, Apple and Salesforce are forming a strategic partnership and FabFitFun expands its video reach with live programming.
Venturer | 1 min read

Elon Musk Apologizes, and No More Killer Robots? 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Elon Musk Apologizes, and No More Killer Robots? 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Highly Paid 'Fortnite' Streamer Breaks Twitch Records With Help From Drake
Streaming

Highly Paid 'Fortnite' Streamer Breaks Twitch Records With Help From Drake

'Ninja' saw more than 635,000 people watch his stream with Drake and Travis Scott.
Richard Lawler | 2 min read
You're Free! So Cut the Cord and Save Money Like the Millennials Do.
Lifestyle

You're Free! So Cut the Cord and Save Money Like the Millennials Do.

A growing number of households are ditching their cable and satellite bills for good.
Eric Samson | 5 min read
Disney to Ditch Netflix and Start its Own Streaming Service
Disney

Disney to Ditch Netflix and Start its Own Streaming Service

The Mouse House also promised 'a significant investment' in original content.
Chloe Albanesius | 2 min read
You Can Watch Elon Musk Hand Over the First Affordable Teslas Live Tonight
Tesla

You Can Watch Elon Musk Hand Over the First Affordable Teslas Live Tonight

The Model 3, which can go up to 215 miles on a single charge, has a starting cost of $35,000.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Report: Tesla Planning its Own Music Streaming Service
Tesla

Report: Tesla Planning its Own Music Streaming Service

Not content to just offer drivers Spotify access, Tesla is reportedly in talks with major record labels to create a new way for people to listen to music.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Top 3 Reasons to Cut the Cord
Streaming TV

Top 3 Reasons to Cut the Cord

The best streaming services put the power in your hands to pay only for what you watch.
Eric Samson | 4 min read
Attention, Cord Cutters: YouTube TV Now Live
YouTube

Attention, Cord Cutters: YouTube TV Now Live

The $35 monthly service offers live TV streaming from 50 networks for $35 per month.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
You Can Cut the Cord With YouTube TV for $35 a Month
YouTube

You Can Cut the Cord With YouTube TV for $35 a Month

YouTube TV looks a lot like existing services with a healthy dose of Google simplicity and AI.
Tom Brant | 4 min read
Sprint Buys 33 Percent Stake in Tidal's Music Service
Sprint

Sprint Buys 33 Percent Stake in Tidal's Music Service

You'll have to subscribe to the carrier to listen to certain exclusives.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read