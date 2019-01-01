My Queue

Streaming TV

Apple Reportedly 'Racing' to Get HBO and Showtime on Its Streaming Service
Apple

Apple Reportedly 'Racing' to Get HBO and Showtime on Its Streaming Service

Bloomberg says Apple is striking deals in the final run-up to its March event.
Mat Smith | 2 min read
The Crazy Numbers Behind Netflix's 20 Years of Success

The Crazy Numbers Behind Netflix's 20 Years of Success

A well-timed pivot led the way to monetary success and critical acclaim.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
You're Free! So Cut the Cord and Save Money Like the Millennials Do.

You're Free! So Cut the Cord and Save Money Like the Millennials Do.

A growing number of households are ditching their cable and satellite bills for good.
Eric Samson | 5 min read
Top 3 Reasons to Cut the Cord

Top 3 Reasons to Cut the Cord

The best streaming services put the power in your hands to pay only for what you watch.
Eric Samson | 4 min read
Attention Binge-Watchers: Watching Too Much TV Could Potentially Kill You

Attention Binge-Watchers: Watching Too Much TV Could Potentially Kill You

The next time you marathon-watch 'Orange Is the New Black,' do your body a favor -- get up and shake a leg.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Twitter Wins Bid to Stream the NFL's Thursday Night Games
Streaming

Twitter Wins Bid to Stream the NFL's Thursday Night Games

The micro-blogging site beat out Facebook, Verizon, Amazon and Yahoo.
Reuters | 2 min read
Brands Must Embrace Cable Cord-Cutters for Marketing Effectiveness
On-Demand

Brands Must Embrace Cable Cord-Cutters for Marketing Effectiveness

The rise in on-demand services is causing significant challenges for brands.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
'I Want My MTV' Is Now 'I Want My MStreamingTVApp'
Streaming TV

'I Want My MTV' Is Now 'I Want My MStreamingTVApp'

Cable TV is fast becoming obsolete with cord-cutting apps such as Hulu, Pluto TV and Amazon Prime taking over.
Peter Daisyme | 7 min read
This 73-Year-Old Billionaire Is Joining Millennials in Cutting the Cord
Cable

This 73-Year-Old Billionaire Is Joining Millennials in Cutting the Cord

Mario Gabelli, the CEO of GAMCO Investors, says he understands why consumers are choosing streaming over cable TV.
Reuters | 2 min read
Stream Me Up, Scotty: CBS to Release New Star Trek Episodes Beginning January 2017
Star Trek

Stream Me Up, Scotty: CBS to Release New Star Trek Episodes Beginning January 2017

The franchise is taking on the streaming frontier more than 50 years after it originally aired.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Google Announces Updated Chromecast, Launches Chromecast Audio
Google

Google Announces Updated Chromecast, Launches Chromecast Audio

Your living room is about to get a bit on an upgrade.
Emily Price | 3 min read
Why Some Say Cord-Cutting Is a Myth
TV Industry

Why Some Say Cord-Cutting Is a Myth

Television executives argue the threat of cord-cutting has been greatly exaggerated.
Leigh Gallagher | 3 min read
Woo Hoo! Hulu's Working on a Premium Tier With No Ads.
Streaming TV

Woo Hoo! Hulu's Working on a Premium Tier With No Ads.

People familiar with the plan call it 'Project NOAH,' which stands for NO Ads Hulu.
Daniel Cooper | 2 min read
JetBlue Flights Are About to Get a Lot More Entertaining
Streaming

JetBlue Flights Are About to Get a Lot More Entertaining

Thanks to Amazon. Here's why.
Reuters | 1 min read
Sony to Launch Streaming TV Service in Two Weeks
Streaming TV

Sony to Launch Streaming TV Service in Two Weeks

The entertainment juggernaut will reportedly roll out its inaugural cord-cutter offering in Chicago, New York and Philadelphia.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read