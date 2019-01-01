My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Streaming Video

You're Free! So Cut the Cord and Save Money Like the Millennials Do.
Lifestyle

You're Free! So Cut the Cord and Save Money Like the Millennials Do.

A growing number of households are ditching their cable and satellite bills for good.
Eric Samson | 5 min read
Top 3 Reasons to Cut the Cord

Top 3 Reasons to Cut the Cord

The best streaming services put the power in your hands to pay only for what you watch.
Eric Samson | 4 min read
A TV Channel for Dogs -- Yes, Really -- Just Got Some Wagging Validation

A TV Channel for Dogs -- Yes, Really -- Just Got Some Wagging Validation

Almost everyone's pooch can now enjoy this subscription channel, which is taking over cable like some sort of doggone HBO.
Joan Oleck | 7 min read
The Year of the Video: 5 Ways to Master a New Must-Do

The Year of the Video: 5 Ways to Master a New Must-Do

Video accounts for approximately three-quarters of all web traffic. Get started with platforms that make it easy to package high-quality visuals and distribute across multiple channels.
Lucinda Honeycutt | 7 min read
How to Make Room for Video in Your Content Strategy

How to Make Room for Video in Your Content Strategy

Start small, focus on quality and use modern methods to get the most out of this powerful communication tool.
Samuel Edwards | 8 min read

More From This Topic

Instagram Observes Snapchat, Does It Better
Instagram Marketing

Instagram Observes Snapchat, Does It Better

Instagram Live borrows concepts from Facebook and Snapchat, making smart adjustments to further engage its growing user base.
Lesya Liu | 4 min read
20 Ways to Grow Your YouTube Live Audience
YouTube

20 Ways to Grow Your YouTube Live Audience

Your YouTube channel allows you to build a top-quality live-event series that connects with viewers.
Eric Siu | 8 min read
Building a Live-Video Streaming Studio Isn't Close to as Expensive as You Think
Video Marketing

Building a Live-Video Streaming Studio Isn't Close to as Expensive as You Think

For fewer zeroes than you think, you can give your content an authentic immediacy and put your audience right in the middle of the action.
Peter Daisyme | 5 min read
Why You Need to Start Video Marketing Now
Video Marketing

Why You Need to Start Video Marketing Now

The trend is clear: Video in myriad forms is the future of communications. Get your business out ahead of the curve.
Sam Oh | 5 min read
Amazon Announces a Simple Way to Put Your Videos on its Platform
Streaming Video

Amazon Announces a Simple Way to Put Your Videos on its Platform

Amazon Video Direct will give you a variety of ways to stream your videos, including rentals, purchases and Amazon Prime.
Devindra Hardawar | 2 min read
Redbox Close to Launching Its Second Attempt at a Streaming Service
Streaming

Redbox Close to Launching Its Second Attempt at a Streaming Service

Redbox Digital will offer streams for purchase or rent, as opposed to Netflix's unlimited model.
David Murphy | 3 min read
Netflix Admits to Lessening Video Quality on Verizon, AT&T Phones
Netflix

Netflix Admits to Lessening Video Quality on Verizon, AT&T Phones

The company said it had been doing this for five years to protect customers from exceeding their mobile data limits.
Reuters | 2 min read
Can Live-Streaming Video Help Me?
Ask a Geek

Can Live-Streaming Video Help Me?

Marketing consultant Lisa Illman, founder of KritterKommunity.com, explains how.
Mikal E. Belicove | 2 min read
Netflix Launches in Almost Every Country, Skips China
Netflix

Netflix Launches in Almost Every Country, Skips China

The video-streaming service announced it launched its services in 130 countries.
Reuters | 2 min read
Periscope-Like Live Video Streaming Comes to Everyday Facebook Users
Facebook

Periscope-Like Live Video Streaming Comes to Everyday Facebook Users

Playing catch up with Periscope and Meerkat, the social giant finally rolls out real-time video broadcasting for the rest of us.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read