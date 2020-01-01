Stride Ventures

Stride Ventures Invests In ZipLoan; Enters Into Fintech Lending
Funding

Stride Ventures has led a debt round of INR 15 crore in ZipLoan, a technology-enabled lending platform that provides loans to MSMEs
Debarghya Sil | 2 min read