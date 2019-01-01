My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Stripe

Human Intuition Is the Future of Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Technology Innovation

Human Intuition Is the Future of Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Great opportunity awaits those who can 'teach' computers to process information more like a brain and less like a circuit board.
Sarah Austin | 6 min read
Apple Pay Officially Arrives Monday, Oct. 20

Apple Pay Officially Arrives Monday, Oct. 20

The new payments paradigm has been billed as a potential credit-card killer.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read