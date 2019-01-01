My Queue

Structure

Lifestyle

3 Energy-Draining Habits That Undermine Your Health and Waste Your Money

Not properly addressing small everyday habits is costing you money and affecting your health.
Julian Hayes II | 5 min read
How to Measure the Effectiveness of Your Company's Vision

Once you have a vision statement in place, find out how to choose the right indicators that will determine if you're meeting those goals on a daily basis.
Riaz Khadem | 6 min read
Facebook's Area 404 Is a Melting Pot for Hardware Research

The new facility will support drones, artificial intelligence servers and much more.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
8 Essentials to Get the Most Out of Working From Home

If you focus on creating structure, you'll be amazed how much you can accomplish.
Stephen Key | 5 min read
5 Simple Cures to Work Smarter and Save Time

If you don't have a structure to your day, you're wasting a good deal of it. Implement these time hacks and get more done.
Matthew Toren | 5 min read