Student Entrepreneurs

Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019
College Entrepreneurs

Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

The Princeton Review, in partnership with Entrepreneur, ranks the top undergraduate programs at universities.
Entrepreneur Staff | 13 min read
3 Business Tips for Student Entrepreneurs

3 Business Tips for Student Entrepreneurs

The life of a student entrepreneur is tough. Here are some tips to make it easier.
Due | 4 min read
You Don't Have to Pay Your Dues Before You Start a Business

You Don't Have to Pay Your Dues Before You Start a Business

Follow the new rules of business to get ahead of the pack.
Steve Eakin | 5 min read
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

The Princeton Review, in partnership with Entrepreneur, ranks the top undergraduate programs at universities.
Entrepreneur Staff | 15+ min read
Clinton's Tech Policy Includes Student Loan Relief for Startups

Clinton's Tech Policy Includes Student Loan Relief for Startups

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee revealed a more detailed tech platform.
Billy Steele | 3 min read

From After-School Job to Franchise Career
Franchisees

From After-School Job to Franchise Career

How a part-time job turned into a full-time mobile-phone-franchise career.
Jason Daley | 2 min read
7 Reasons to Start a Business While in College
Starting a Business

7 Reasons to Start a Business While in College

There are pros and cons to life as a student entrepreneur, but play your cards right and maybe you'll be the next Mark Zuckerberg.
Josh Steimle | 4 min read
Don't Wait for Qualified Applicants -- Go Make Some
Employee Recruitment

Don't Wait for Qualified Applicants -- Go Make Some

There will be 1 million unfilled tech jobs by 2020. So, don't wait for universities to create startup-ready talent. Partner with them to develop your own.
Hossein Rahnama | 5 min read
Lachlan Johnson, 19, Became an Entrepreneur in Middle School. Here's Why Your Kid Should, Too.
Education

Lachlan Johnson, 19, Became an Entrepreneur in Middle School. Here's Why Your Kid Should, Too.

Says the young business guru: "So while my Mom and Dad may be disappointed I miss the Dean's List occasionally, they rest well knowing I have the entrepreneurial skills necessary to do other things equally as awesome."
Peter Gasca | 6 min read
With Entrepreneurship, Mentoring Makes All the Difference
YOUTH ENTREPRENEURSHIP CORNER

With Entrepreneurship, Mentoring Makes All the Difference

Do you care about youth, and are you passionate about giving back? You might just discover the next Moziah Bridges.
Ayele Shakur | 4 min read
5 Schools That Offer Serious Cash for Business Plan Competitions
Top Colleges

5 Schools That Offer Serious Cash for Business Plan Competitions

These only thing bigger than the prize money at these schools is their entrepreneurial spirit.
The Princeton Review Staff | 5 min read
5 Schools That Offer Undergrad Entrepreneurs Hands-On Experience
Top Colleges

5 Schools That Offer Undergrad Entrepreneurs Hands-On Experience

You can't learn everything in a classroom.
The Princeton Review Staff | 6 min read
6 Lessons Learned From Student Entrepreneurs in Utah
Student Entrepreneurs

6 Lessons Learned From Student Entrepreneurs in Utah

The entrepreneurial zest of college students in the Beehive State is inspiring.
John Pilmer | 4 min read
6 Steps to Becoming a Successful Student Entrepreneur (Infographic)
Infographics

6 Steps to Becoming a Successful Student Entrepreneur (Infographic)

You don't have to wait until after graduation to run your own business. From inception to launch, here's how to start up while you're still a student.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read