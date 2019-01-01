My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

student entrepreneurship

Here's What Investors Look for in Student Start-up Founders
Investing

Here's What Investors Look for in Student Start-up Founders

Deconstructing and understanding ways to convince investors to invest in your model
Bhavya Kaushal | 5 min read