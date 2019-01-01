There are no Videos in your queue.
students
Young Entrepreneur
The government has now realized the value of startups and new entrepreneurial ventures as this is the only way to outperform on the global stage in years to come
Technology can never replace great teachers but technology in the hands of great teachers is transformational ~George Couros
Edutech startups have sprung up across the country that caters to counselling of students and also preparing them for exams while also facilitating their application
Though digital India has been one of the biggest political agendas for a while now, education has been balanced with digitisation, physical activities and quality content
The entrepreneurial seed that is sowed at an early age grows with mentors' continuous nourishment
More From This Topic
Education
Here's how adoption of cloud-based online examinations can make help educational institutions update themselves in a digitised age
Education
This revolution can enable the country's future and bring about positive changes in the society in tangible ways
Education
India's higher education will be US$ 140 billion by 2030 and here's the time to make it scientific and rational
Startups
If education is what you want to pursue as business just follow what we say
Events
IIT Madras had recently organized E-Summit – their annual flagship event focused entirely on young entrepreneurship
Education
Young people will soon realize that they are not job-seekers but job-creators
Business
Art of doing business comes from experience and we can gain it from those who have gone through the same process
edutech
Personalised learning with the help of Artificial Intelligence will change the Education System
Education
E-learning changed the face of the education system worldwide and as a result of it in India
MBAs
EMBAs are typically a generalist training and participants learn how to approach an issue from many different perspectives
