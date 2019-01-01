My Queue

Style

The Direct-to-Consumer Watch Brand Offering Exceptionally Crafted Watches at an Accessible Price
Style

StackCommerce | 3 min read
This Hairstylist to the Stars Used Instagram to Build a Business That Makes Her Hollywood Looks Accessible to All

After 22 years of experience, social media has helped Kristin Ess launch her own brand.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
5 Stylish Heels for Work That Are Also Super Comfortable

Yes, they do exist.
Madison Semarjian | 6 min read
Learn How to Dress to Impress From This Men's Style Expert With Over 1 Million YouTube Followers

How you dress in a professional setting goes a long way in how others perceive you.
Carlos Gil | 3 min read
Sweet Dreams: Inside Casper's Cozy Office, Complete With Nap Pods

With its open office plan, rooftop space and mattresses everywhere, Casper's office is all about comfort.
Kristin Hunt | 3 min read

More From This Topic

One Secret of Successful People I Just Finally Adopted
Personal Branding

Improve your image and build confidence by dressing one level up.
Jerry Jao | 5 min read
Is Crocs Trying to Ditch Its Image of Lazy Comfort?
Marketing

The shoe company has announced Drew Barrymore and John Cena will be brand ambassadors, but it doesn't highlight longtime partner Mario Batali.
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
Stacy London on Styling the Life of Your Dreams
TV Stars

There's more to the stylist and TV star than a pretty face and a coordinated outfit. Read and learn.
Lewis Howes | 2 min read
Business Travel Awards 2016: The Best Luggage For 4 Different Needs
Luggage

Everybody has baggage, but these luggage models offer something extra.
Jeff Chu, Margaret Rhodes, Kate Rockwood, Stephanie Schomer | 1 min read
How to Do Business Casual With Exquisite Style
Business Casual

There is contradiction between casual and looking good.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Tech Leaders and Top Republicans Meet in Private to Unite Against Trump - Start Up Your Day Roundup
Start Up Your Day

Today's lessons, straight from the headlines.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
No Shortcuts: How One Stylist Built His Beauty Powerhouse
You've Arrived

This salon mogul says hard work, long hours and high standards are key.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
The Thinking Behind This Stylist's $1,000 Haircut
You've Arrived

Master your craft and don't cut corners.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
How One High-End Stylist Keeps His Team Sharp
You've Arrived

This luxury entrepreneur created a special contest to draw the best ideas from his team.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
What's in a Name? Ask the Blind Barber, a Salon That Offers More Than Meets the Eye.
Branding

A look at how this salon-speakeasy concept has found a way to differentiate itself.
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read