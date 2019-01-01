My Queue

Styrofoam

New York City's Styrofoam Ban Overturned
New York City's Styrofoam Ban Overturned

Restaurants are now once again free to use foam cups and takeaway containers.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Styrofoam to Be Banned in New York City Beginning July 1

Starting this summer, Styrofoam takeout containers and packing peanuts will no longer be allowed in the city.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Iced Coffee Too Cold to Hold? Dunkin' Franchisees Have Final Say on 'Double Cupping.'

Individual franchisees can decide whether to charge customers for putting a foam cup around a plastic cup of iced coffee.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Styrofoam Maker Offers to Cover NYC's Recycling Bill

As the New York City Council's decision on the Styrofoam ban nears, Dart Container has offered an alternate solution.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read