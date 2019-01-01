My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Subleasing

The 3 Drawbacks of Subleasing an Office
Subleasing

The 3 Drawbacks of Subleasing an Office

Subleasing's benefits include lower rents and shorter terms, but there's almost always a catch.
Justin Lee | 4 min read
Criteria to Consider When Renting Commercial Space

Criteria to Consider When Renting Commercial Space

Don't commit to a new space before reading this.
Joe Worth | 4 min read
5 Lease-Term Questions Facing Every Entrepreneur

5 Lease-Term Questions Facing Every Entrepreneur

Selecting offices is a tricky balance of cost, location, function and the intangible message your space sends to customers and employees.
Susie Algard | 4 min read
When Your Startup Is Ready to Rent an Office of Its Own

When Your Startup Is Ready to Rent an Office of Its Own

Suddenly the co-working space no longer fits the staff. Keep these items in mind when shopping for a new company office space.
Jon Ziefert | 4 min read
Four Tips for Subleasing Office Space

Four Tips for Subleasing Office Space

Those offices you're paying for and not using can bring in some extra cash. But being a landlord can be tricky business.
Gwen Moran | 2 min read