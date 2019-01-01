My Queue

Subscription Services

3 Helpful Subscription Services, According to This Successful Mompreneur

This entrepreneur shares how she streamlines her tasks to get more done throughout the week.
GOBankingRates | 4 min read
How to Give Your Subscribers an 'Ease of Ordering'

Subscriptions will always require a little input from customers -- at least, until we learn how to read their minds.
Georg Richter | 6 min read
Now There's a Netflix-Like Service for Cadillacs

Members are able to swap cars up to 18 times a year
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Amazon Launches STEM Toy Subscription for Kids

The STEM Club Toy Subscription encourages kids to learn through play -- for $20 a month.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
How to Improve Your Subscription Business Churn Rate

Offering incentives and following up with canceled clients can significantly increase your active subscriptions.
James Parsons | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Amazon

Amazon Launches Prime Video Globally, Leaves Out China

China is the missing piece for both Amazon and Netflix in their global expansion as the world's most populous country has stringent policies on regulations and censorship.
Reuters | 2 min read
Product Spotlight

Give the Gifts That Give Year-Round

Why give only once when you can give multiple times throughout the year? Here are some fun options to consider.
Rocky Vy | 6 min read
Email

6 Ways to Build Your Email Subscriber List

If you'd like to expand your marketing reach, consider these 6 ways.
Jim Higgins | 4 min read
Netflix

Why Netflix is Seeing a Change in Customer Growth

According to a quarterly letter to shareholders, Netflix fell short of projections.
Reuters | 3 min read
Failure

What Failure Taught the Founders of One Subscription Startup

Every flop is worthwhile. Here, how a dead-end subscription startup shaped its founders.
Michelle Goodman | 2 min read
Innovation

Birchbox Is Redefining the Future of Retail in More Ways Than One

This innovative subscription service demonstrates a different mode of company-building and leadership with an inventive female CEO at the helm.
Andrew Yang | 4 min read
Subscription Services

Attract Investors Using a Subscription Model

Would switching to a subscription model work for you? If yes, jump at the chance and do it right.
Peter Figueredo | 5 min read
Control What You Can

Why Beacon Wants to Be the 'Netflix' -- and Not the 'Uber' -- for Private Aviation

It's tempting for any transportation startup to take a play from Uber's playbook. But this serial entrepreneur is taking off in a different direction.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 1 min read
You've Arrived

How This Private Aviation Startup Found Its Niche in the Luxury Market

Target the "executive" consumer.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
YouTube

YouTube Is Seeing 'Red' With Brand New $10 Monthly Ad-Free Subscription Service

Called YouTube Red, the service also lets users play videos in the background while they're using other apps, and save videos offline for future viewing.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read