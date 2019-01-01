There are no Videos in your queue.
In 1965, 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and family friend Peter Buck opened Pete's Super Submarines in Bridgeport, Connecticut. With a loan from Buck for only $1,000, DeLuca hoped the tiny sandwich shop would earn enough to put him through college. After struggling through the first few years, the founders changed the company's name to Subway and began franchising in 1974. Offering a fresh, healthy alternative to fast-food restaurants, Subway has franchises throughout the United States and in 98 countries, with locations in traditional and nontraditional sites alike.
Subway is ranked #2 on Entrepreneur's 2013 Franchise 500® listing.
