My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Subway

Franchise 500: Our Definitive Ranking of 2019's Strongest Franchises
Franchise 500

Franchise 500: Our Definitive Ranking of 2019's Strongest Franchises

What trends are tops? What brands have proved most lasting? What franchise may be the right opportunity for you? Explore, absorb, and learn from our annual list.
5 min read
How a 17-Year-Old With $1,000 Started Subway and Became a Billionaire

How a 17-Year-Old With $1,000 Started Subway and Became a Billionaire

Fred DeLuca started what would become a billion-dollar business to help pay for college.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
Here Are 6 Things You Could Buy for the Price of One Subway Franchise

Here Are 6 Things You Could Buy for the Price of One Subway Franchise

Instead of buying a Subway franchise, you could splurge on 15,478 Italian hoagies, a lifetime of train passes and other cool things.
Matthew McCreary | 3 min read
20 Subway Facts That May Surprise You

20 Subway Facts That May Surprise You

From fashion shows to 11-inch 'footlongs,' these pieces of trivia may make your jaw drop enough to fit one of the restaurant's signature sandwiches.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
The Grewal Family Franchises Together and Thrives Together

The Grewal Family Franchises Together and Thrives Together

Meet two generations of Subway franchisees, who can tell you what it's like to grow up in -- and then take on -- the family business.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read

More From This Topic

This Photo Forced Subway to Make a Major Change to its Sandwiches
Subway

This Photo Forced Subway to Make a Major Change to its Sandwiches

The image led to outrage from several customers, and eventually a class action lawsuit.
Hayley Peterson | 3 min read
The Top 20 Fast-Food Franchises of 2016
Franchises

The Top 20 Fast-Food Franchises of 2016

Where does your favorite chain rank?
Carly Okyle | 6 min read
Jared Fogle Sentenced to Nearly 16 Years in Prison
Legal

Jared Fogle Sentenced to Nearly 16 Years in Prison

The former pitchman for Subway is said to have possessed and distributed child porn and traveled across state lines for sex with a minor
Hayley Peterson | 3 min read
Soon, Your Subway Sandwich Will Contain Antibiotic-Free Meat
Subway

Soon, Your Subway Sandwich Will Contain Antibiotic-Free Meat

In its commitment to eliminate antibiotics from its meat supply, the sandwich franchise follows in the footsteps of Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and Panera Bread.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Subway Co-Founder Fred DeLuca Dies at 67
Subway

Subway Co-Founder Fred DeLuca Dies at 67

The sandwich entrepreneur opened his first location at just 17.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Subway Reveals It Did Not Act on a Serious Complaint About Jared Fogle in 2011
Subway

Subway Reveals It Did Not Act on a Serious Complaint About Jared Fogle in 2011

The complaint was from a former journalist who also took her concerns to the FBI.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Ex-Subway Pitchman Jared Fogle to Plead Guilty to Sex With Minors, Child Porn
Subway

Ex-Subway Pitchman Jared Fogle to Plead Guilty to Sex With Minors, Child Porn

The former spokesman for the sandwich chain is expected to accept a plea deal on Wednesday.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
From Subway's Jared to Bill Cosby: How Do You Make Hiring a Spokesperson Worth the Risk?
Marketing

From Subway's Jared to Bill Cosby: How Do You Make Hiring a Spokesperson Worth the Risk?

In an era when scandals spread like wildfire, company spokespeople can go from the face of your company to a major liability.
Kate Taylor | 6 min read
How Subway Can Recover From the Jared Controversy (VIDEO)
Brand Reputation

How Subway Can Recover From the Jared Controversy (VIDEO)

The fast-food chain announced that the two parties decided to suspend their relationship.
Michelle Castillo | 5 min read
Police Raid the Home of Subway's Jared Fogle
Subway

Police Raid the Home of Subway's Jared Fogle

The investigation comes months after the executive director of the Jared Foundation was arrested on child pornography charges in April.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Subway

In 1965, 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and family friend Peter Buck opened Pete's Super Submarines in Bridgeport, Connecticut. With a loan from Buck for only $1,000, DeLuca hoped the tiny sandwich shop would earn enough to put him through college. After struggling through the first few years, the founders changed the company's name to Subway and began franchising in 1974. Offering a fresh, healthy alternative to fast-food restaurants, Subway has franchises throughout the United States and in 98 countries, with locations in traditional and nontraditional sites alike.

Subway is ranked #2 on Entrepreneur's 2013 Franchise 500® listing.

Here are some of our most popular Subway articles:

http://www.entrepreneur.com/article/230492

http://www.entrepreneur.com/article/230030

http://www.entrepreneur.com/article/233732

http://www.entrepreneur.com/blog/219062

http://www.entrepreneur.com/article/199092