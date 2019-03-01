My Queue

Success Mindset

Scaling Up Is Tougher Than It Looks
Growth Strategies

Scaling Up Is Tougher Than It Looks

How Marisa da Silva has implemented a 'cut, cut, grow' strategy to ensure growth in a decades-old business.
Monique Verduyn | 5 min read
How You Can Change The World Through A Life Lived With Integrity

How You Can Change The World Through A Life Lived With Integrity

Charissa Bloomberg learnt what integrity really looks like and means from Prof Thuli Madonsela. Here's how she's changing her life, business and other South African business leaders with what she's learnt.
Nadine von Moltke-Todd | 5 min read
7 Reasons Why Nerds Rule The (Business) World

7 Reasons Why Nerds Rule The (Business) World

Bill Gates once said, 'Be nice to nerds. Chances are you'll end up working for one.' Here are the mindsets that 'nerds' embrace that you can emulate in your life and business.
Matshona Dhliwayo | 3 min read
3 Keys to Entrepreneurial Success

3 Keys to Entrepreneurial Success

Responsibility, mindset and passion are the three secrets to entrepreneurial success. Embrace them and you will find the success you're looking for.
Damian Michael | 4 min read
How To Stand On The Shoulders Of Giants To Become Great

How To Stand On The Shoulders Of Giants To Become Great

Executive coach Erik Kruger wants to be South Africa's top coach and speaker. He's well on his way to achieving his vision because he fosters a success mindset and is focused on learning from the world's top experts.
Nadine von Moltke-Todd | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Erik Kruger's Lessons in Becoming the Best Version of You
Success Mindset

Erik Kruger's Lessons in Becoming the Best Version of You

Entrepreneurs who function at an optimal level don't develop a high-performance state of mind by accident. They learn to focus, build on their experiences and open themselves up to self-development.
Nadine von Moltke-Todd | 14 min read
It's Time to Change Your Mind About Failure
growth mindset

It's Time to Change Your Mind About Failure

If you want to really be a success, you need to first learn to fail.
Nicole Crampton | 5 min read
Use These Simple Exercises to Train Your Brain to Focus on Your Goals
Success Mindset

Use These Simple Exercises to Train Your Brain to Focus on Your Goals

Start by looking backward at some of your proudest accomplishments.
Peter Voogd | 2 min read
Learn to De-Stress With This Zen Mindset
Success Mindset

Learn to De-Stress With This Zen Mindset

This CEO adopted a Zen mindset that helps him achieve his goals and shake off stress.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
3 Ways to Become a Resilient Entrepreneur
Success Mindset

3 Ways to Become a Resilient Entrepreneur

We've all heard the phrase 'business is a marathon, not a sprint'. The trouble with marathons is that they require a lot of resilience. Every day you need to get up and face numerous challenges. Here's how you can keep your head in the game – even when all you want to do is quit.
Erik Kruger | 5 min read
How OLC Went From R50 Million to R130 Million in 2 Years
Growth Strategies

How OLC Went From R50 Million to R130 Million in 2 Years

When Offlimit Communications faced its first downturn after ten profitable years in business, its leadership team didn't even question that they would turn things around and make them better. Within six months they took the business from massive losses back to profitability, and a year later doubled their pre-losses turnover - all in the middle of a recession. Here's how they did it.
Nadine von Moltke-Todd | 15+ min read
How Joshin Raghubar's Eagerness to Learn Has Helped Him Build a R115-Million Business
Entrepreneur Profiles

How Joshin Raghubar's Eagerness to Learn Has Helped Him Build a R115-Million Business

Joshin Raghubar started his career as an intern. He put up his hand for any job. Today he runs a R115 million business and continues to launch companies, and he still believes the ingredient to greatness starts with always showing up.
Nadine von Moltke-Todd | 15+ min read
10 SA Entrepreneurs Who Built Their Businesses From Nothing
Bootstrapping

10 SA Entrepreneurs Who Built Their Businesses From Nothing

Remarkable stories about local entrepreneurs who built big businesses and well-known brands up from humble beginnings.
Nadine von Moltke-Todd | 12 min read
Watch List: 50 Top SA Business Women To Watch

Watch List: 50 Top SA Business Women To Watch

Don't miss out on these 50 female trailblazers making an impact in the South African and international entrepreneurial space.
Nicole Crampton | 15+ min read
6 Steps To Cultivate A Success Mindset
Company Post South Africa

6 Steps To Cultivate A Success Mindset

What does a winning mindset mean to you? It's what has separated the likes of Tiger Woods, Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Usain Bolt and Floyd Mayweather from fellow professional athletes. Adopting a similar approach could help you achieve massive success in 2019 and beyond.
ACCA | 3 min read