Succession Planning
business succession
When I took over my father's company after his death, I realized the importance of making smart decisions and not trying to fit into someone else's shoes.
Smart business leaders know they need to have someone in place who can sub in or replace them in case of emergency or opportunity. But sometimes it doesn't look like there's anyone who's appropriate or ready. Here are some things you can do.
You need to transition from "power player" to "people builder."
Raising capital isn't easy, but luckily you can make all the right things ahead of time to be good to go when opportunity knocks. Fortune favors the prepared founder.
How entrepreneurs and business owners can prepare for the next generation of leadership.
Legal
Protect your assets and safeguard your family's future with three documents that detail what will happen when you're unable to make decisions later.
Succession Planning
If your exit plan involves your employees taking over, these smart tips will help ensure that they're ready when you walk out the door.
Succession Planning
When you begin planning your exit from the company you founded, these eight tips will help you smooth the way.
Business Plans
A solid succession plan and a few ground rules are essential when selling your business.
Business Planning
How would your business survive if you stepped away for a day, a week, or forever?
Leave
The only expectation most companies have from employee leave policies is that the worker returns. That's short-sighted.
Executive Change
Thomas Staggs will end his current role early next month, but will remain with the company through the fiscal year.
Succession Planning
Will you be leaving control of your company to family or your employees? Or will you just sell it to an interested party?
Succession Planning
Your business plan should also take into consideration what happens when you are no longer here.
Who will take the reins when you leave? One of your greatest legacies is a well-thought-out plan that helps put in place the leadership that your company needs to continue for years to come.
