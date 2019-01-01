My Queue

Sugary Food

This Young Entrepreneur, Who Has Raised $6 Million, Is on a Mission to Kick Sugar Out of Candy
The Digest

This Young Entrepreneur, Who Has Raised $6 Million, Is on a Mission to Kick Sugar Out of Candy

Tara Bosch started SmartSweets when she was 21 so she could enjoy candy every day.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
The Friends Turning Bundt Cake into Big Business

The Friends Turning Bundt Cake into Big Business

Two women bring back a discarded dessert, and create a national hit.
Jason Daley | 3 min read
Check Out the 'Macaronut,' the Macaron-Doughnut Mashup

Check Out the 'Macaronut,' the Macaron-Doughnut Mashup

French pastry chef Francois Payard created the dessert hybrid.
Lyanne Alfaro | 2 min read
Despite Changes to Federal Dietary Guidelines, the Rules of Healthy Eating Have Never Changed

Despite Changes to Federal Dietary Guidelines, the Rules of Healthy Eating Have Never Changed

Vilifying a nutrient -- from fat, cholesterol to sugar -- doesn't necessarily lead to a more balanced, healthful diet. Instead, it often has the opposite effect, experts say.
Laura Entis | 10 min read
Your Server's Wide Waistline May Steer You Towards Dessert

Your Server's Wide Waistline May Steer You Towards Dessert

Diners who were served by a waiter with higher BMIs were more likely to end their meals with a sweet treat, according to study.
Laura Entis | 4 min read

More From This Topic

New Research Shows How the Liver Fights Off Sugar Cravings
Health

New Research Shows How the Liver Fights Off Sugar Cravings

A protein in the body could hold the secret to controlling sugar cravings.
Hilary Brueck | 3 min read
Is America Too 'Safe' for Innovation? Or Will Driverless Cars Ever Have Their Day?
Innovation

Is America Too 'Safe' for Innovation? Or Will Driverless Cars Ever Have Their Day?

The new technology could make auto accidents history and lower insurance bills. Yet lobbyists and politicians may champion individualism and resist a ban of traditional vehicles.
Charles Rich | 7 min read