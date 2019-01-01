My Queue

Summer

Entrepreneurs Actually Can Find Time for Summer Fun in Their Hectic Schedules
Work-Life Balance

Work-life balance is critical, but perhaps even more so in the summer.
Brendan M. Egan | 4 min read

Work-life balance is critical, but perhaps even more so in the summer.
Brendan M. Egan | 4 min read
Summer Is Over but Has Your Team Gotten Back to Business?

Reconnect, refocus and realign.
Gary Beckstrand | 4 min read

Reconnect, refocus and realign.
Gary Beckstrand | 4 min read
4 Ways to Prep Your Business for a Summertime Slowdown

4 Ways to Prep Your Business for a Summertime Slowdown

Swimming? Sailing? S'mores? Who the heck wants to work in the summer? Answer: You do.
Nathan Chan | 5 min read
The 6 Worst Office Problems Employers Will Face this Summer and How to Solve Them

You know that annoying sound flip flops make? That's one of the problems.
Jesse Wood | 9 min read

You know that annoying sound flip flops make? That's one of the problems.
Jesse Wood | 9 min read
This Top Internship Pays up to $8,000 a Month

This Top Internship Pays up to $8,000 a Month

Earn big bucks with an internship at one of these top companies.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read

Shamrock Shakes and Pumpkin Spice Lattes: the Best-Branded Food for Every Season
Food

Shamrock Shakes and Pumpkin Spice Lattes: the Best-Branded Food for Every Season

How brands have focused on selling specialty products during an especially hot (or cold) time.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
What 15 Entrepreneurs Learned From Their First Summer Jobs
Entrepreneurs

What 15 Entrepreneurs Learned From Their First Summer Jobs

From retail to yard work and babysitting, these entrepreneurs share invaluable lessons they learned while working at their first summer job.
Lindsay Friedman | 10 min read
5 Ways to Make Content Marketing Easier This Summer
Content Marketing

5 Ways to Make Content Marketing Easier This Summer

Content creation doesn't have to derail your vacation plans. Try these tools to streamline your tasks.
Kelsey Meyer | 5 min read
6 Ways to Help Your Kid Start a Business and Learn About Life
Kidpreneurs

6 Ways to Help Your Kid Start a Business and Learn About Life

A fun summer business venture may not make them a lot of money, but it can teach youngsters invaluable life experiences and practical skills.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
Franchise of the Day: Get Beach-Tan Ready With This Franchise
Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: Get Beach-Tan Ready With This Franchise

Palm Beach Tan will help you get that base coat ready for some serious sun.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
For National Frozen Yogurt Month, Get A Spoonful of These Tasty Franchises
Franchise 500

Frozen Yogurt is a summer trend that's not going anywhere.
Lindsay Friedman | 5 min read

Frozen Yogurt is a summer trend that's not going anywhere.
Lindsay Friedman | 5 min read
Franchise of the Day: Make Summer Fun Again With This Franchise
Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: Make Summer Fun Again With This Franchise

Rather than worry about bug bites, why not enjoy the sun while it's here?
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
Brain Break: 9 Types of Interns From the Screen You May Work With This Summer
Internships

If things work out well or not, they'll only be around for a few months.
Lindsay Friedman | 4 min read

If things work out well or not, they'll only be around for a few months.
Lindsay Friedman | 4 min read
6 Inspiring Summer Reads for Entrepreneurs
Books

6 Inspiring Summer Reads for Entrepreneurs

Put up that hammock. Make some lemonade. And dig into these inspirational reads.
Jess Ekstrom | 3 min read
8 Ways to Create a Strong Internship Program for the Summer
Internships

8 Ways to Create a Strong Internship Program for the Summer

Internships have the ability to impact young people for the rest of their lives.
Lauren Berger | 6 min read

For seasonal businesses, summer creates sales opportunities for success for some businesses, such as air conditioning services, seasonal agriculture and travel and tourism, but can lead to the demise of others. Companies with seasonal sales cycles must find ways to compensate for the sales lull period. 