Summer Fridays

More Companies Are Offering This Cheap Work Perk to Keep Staff Happy During the Summer
Lifestyle

More Companies Are Offering This Cheap Work Perk to Keep Staff Happy During the Summer

Don't have Summer Fridays? So sorry to hear that.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
4 Ways to Prep Your Business for a Summertime Slowdown

4 Ways to Prep Your Business for a Summertime Slowdown

Swimming? Sailing? S'mores? Who the heck wants to work in the summer? Answer: You do.
Nathan Chan | 5 min read
The 6 Worst Office Problems Employers Will Face this Summer and How to Solve Them

The 6 Worst Office Problems Employers Will Face this Summer and How to Solve Them

You know that annoying sound flip flops make? That's one of the problems.
Jesse Wood | 9 min read
3 Benefits That Converted Me Into an Advocate for Summer Fridays

3 Benefits That Converted Me Into an Advocate for Summer Fridays

Summer Fridays are an investment in the emotional stability of your team.
Daniel Wei-Chen Hong, MD | 4 min read
Why Summer Fridays and Flexible Hours Are a Must

Why Summer Fridays and Flexible Hours Are a Must

Flexible hours may be the key to boosting morale and productivity during the summer, or all year long.
Lisa Evans | 5 min read

More From This Topic

5 Ways to Foster a Brighter Workplace Amid Summer's Glow
Corporate Culture

5 Ways to Foster a Brighter Workplace Amid Summer's Glow

Here's a roundup of fun ways to keep the startup team -- and entrepreneur types -- inspired.
Erica Bell and Katie Finnegan | 3 min read