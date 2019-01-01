My Queue

Sundar Pichai

3 Things To Know

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
Google's Secret Project and Winamp's Comeback: 4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Bhavya Kaushal | 2 min read
Can Elon Musk Save Himself & No Google For China Yet: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Sanchita Dash | 1 min read
What's Behind the Employee Revolts at Amazon, Microsoft and Google?

Tech employees at Amazon, Microsoft and Google have been in open revolt. Here's why -- and how they're using their voices to shape company policy on weapons, surveillance and more.
Hayden Field | 10 min read
Ratan Tata's Global Investment & Ola's Record-breaking Profit. 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Aashika Jain | 1 min read

Google

With this new OS, Google is promising to take care of three major categories: Simplicity, Intelligence, and Digital Wellbeing.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
CEOs

While two of his bosses - Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Presidents of American conglomerate Alphabet Inc(the parent company of Google) - draw a salary of one dollar, Sundar Pichai's remuneration package has doubled in two years from what it was in 2015.
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
Sundar Pichai

He first thought Gmail was an April Fool's joke.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
Sundar Pichai

Pichai believes it is important to learn to let go at all level of the organisation. It is essential for a head to trust others to do the right thing.
Baishali Mukherjee | 4 min read
Google

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, taking questions today at the IIT Kharagpur where he studied 24 years ago, revealed his plans to work in India.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Small Businesses

Three small businesses– Walnut, Go Coop and Maganlal Dresswalla in conversation with Sundar Pichai shared their journey to go digital using Google's products.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Google

Google launched 'The Digital Unlocked', a training program which is aimed at small and medium business enterprises.
Aashika Jain | 2 min read