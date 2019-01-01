Super Bowl Ads
Medical Marijuana
CBS Won't Air What Would Have Been the First-Ever Super Bowl PSA for Cannabis
Acreage Holdings sought to highlight the benefits of medical cannabis and restrictions millions of Americans face when they need it.
