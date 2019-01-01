My Queue

Super Mario

'Super Mario Run' Arrives on iPhone and iPad Dec. 15
'Super Mario Run' Arrives on iPhone and iPad Dec. 15

Mario will make his debut on iOS before Christmas, but you'll have to pay $10 to unlock the full game.
Billy Steele | 2 min read
The Mistakes Nintendo Made With Wii U and What You Can Learn From Them

The launch of the console seemed doomed from the start. Here's where the company went wrong.
Stephen J. Bronner | 5 min read
Woah. With Nintendo's New 'Switch,' You'll Have a Home Console Wherever You Go.

The video game company just gave us our first look at its new machine.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
'Candy Crush: The Movie' Isn't Real, But These 7 Game-Inspired Flicks Are

On 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert,' the host and actor Liam Neeson starred in a Candy Crush movie parody, but the idea of making blockbusters out of classic games is not such an outlandish one.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
Mario, the World's Most Famous Video-Game Character, Is 30 Years Old

The iconic Nintendo character debuted in Japan on Sept. 13, 1985.
Chris Morris | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Why Nintendo Is Entering the Mobile Games Business
Mario, Link, and Donkey Kong will be heading to smartphones and tablets for the first time.
John Gaudiosi | 4 min read
Super Mario to Go Mobile as Nintendo Ventures Into Smartphone Games
The move comes as investors call for the Japanese video game maker to boost revenue by taking iconic characters to players who are increasingly shunning its consoles.
Reuters | 2 min read