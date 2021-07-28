Supply chain

inflation

Unilever Hikes Prices Fastest In Nearly a Decade Amid Inflationary Pressure: Report

Unilever said that in the third quarter it increased prices by 4.1 percent to "offset rising commodity and other input costs."

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Puru Gupta

shortage

'People Are Hoarding': Executives Issue Warning on Possible Food Shortages

Some executives are issuing warnings that there might be food shortages nationwide due to supply chain bottlenecks.

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Retail Sales

US Retail Sales Reveal Surprise Increase in September Despite Ongoing Supply Shortages

The U.S Census Bureau announced Friday a 0.7 percent increase from August in American retail sales.

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Global Business

One of World's Largest Port Operators Warns Global Supply Chain 'Crisis' Will Last Longer Than Expected

Speaking to Bloomberg News, Dubai's DP World Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem said he expects bottlenecks to continue until 2023. The issues will result in higher costs for shipping goods, he warned.

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Supply chain

Texas Factory Activity Sees Solid Expansion but Supply Chain Woes Worsen

The production index rose to a reading of 24.2 in September, up 3.4 percentage points from 20.8 in August.

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Costco

Supply Crunch Drives Costco to Reintroduce Buying Limits on Items Like Toilet Paper

Richard Galanti, Chief Financial Executive of Costco, told participants on an earnings call on Sept. 23 that the company was facing supply chain issues and inflationary pressures.

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Logistics

Shortage of supplies and containers could lead to shortages on Good End and Christmas

Given the shortage of containers that has occurred worldwide since mid-2020, various industrial sectors suffered damages in delivery times and logistics planning.

Gregorio Vázquez

Gregorio Vázquez

Supply chain

Nestlé and other brands recall ice cream contaminated with carcinogenic substance

The Froneri ice cream factory accidentally contaminated several batches with ethylene oxide.

Entrepreneur en Español