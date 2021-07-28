Signing out of account, Standby...
Supply chain
Unilever Hikes Prices Fastest In Nearly a Decade Amid Inflationary Pressure: Report
Unilever said that in the third quarter it increased prices by 4.1 percent to "offset rising commodity and other input costs."
'People Are Hoarding': Executives Issue Warning on Possible Food Shortages
Some executives are issuing warnings that there might be food shortages nationwide due to supply chain bottlenecks.
US Retail Sales Reveal Surprise Increase in September Despite Ongoing Supply Shortages
The U.S Census Bureau announced Friday a 0.7 percent increase from August in American retail sales.
One of World's Largest Port Operators Warns Global Supply Chain 'Crisis' Will Last Longer Than Expected
Speaking to Bloomberg News, Dubai's DP World Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem said he expects bottlenecks to continue until 2023. The issues will result in higher costs for shipping goods, he warned.
Texas Factory Activity Sees Solid Expansion but Supply Chain Woes Worsen
The production index rose to a reading of 24.2 in September, up 3.4 percentage points from 20.8 in August.
Supply Crunch Drives Costco to Reintroduce Buying Limits on Items Like Toilet Paper
Richard Galanti, Chief Financial Executive of Costco, told participants on an earnings call on Sept. 23 that the company was facing supply chain issues and inflationary pressures.
Shortage of supplies and containers could lead to shortages on Good End and Christmas
Given the shortage of containers that has occurred worldwide since mid-2020, various industrial sectors suffered damages in delivery times and logistics planning.
Nestlé and other brands recall ice cream contaminated with carcinogenic substance
The Froneri ice cream factory accidentally contaminated several batches with ethylene oxide.