Supreme Court

Supreme Court Rules Against Apple in App Store Price Fixing Case
Apple

The decision paves the way for iPhone owners to sue the company.
Kris Holt | 3 min read
Supreme Court Declines to Hear Net Neutrality Challenge

The Supreme Court lets a 2016 ruling stand, but net neutrality supporters shouldn't get their hopes up too much. This is largely procedural and ISPs greeted the news with a shrug.
Chloe Albanesius | 3 min read
Senate Committee Sets High-Stakes Vote to Advance Kavanaugh After Day of Drama

The vote comes after a historic day of emotional testimony from him and Christine Blasey Ford, the psychology professor who accuses him of sexually assaulting her in high school.
Grace Panetta and Joe Perticone | 3 min read
How Will the 'Wayfair' Supreme Court Decision Affect Retailers? 5 Ways.

While major retailers like Amazon, Target and Walgreens may see little impact, it's small businesses that need to pay more attention to these changes.
Tom Wheelwright | 4 min read
What Entrepreneurs Should Know About Trump's Supreme Court Pick, Brett Kavanaugh

The president has nominated the Washington, D.C. judge for the bench.
Hayden Field | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Supreme Court Gives States OK to Collect Sales Taxes on Online Sales
Online Business

Internet retailers who have been largely exempt from out-of-state sales taxes will now owe billions annually.
Peter Page | 3 min read
U.S. Supreme Court Allows Part of Trump's Travel Ban to Take Effect
Trump & Business

The ban 'may not be enforced against foreign nationals who have a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.'
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
Apple Loses to Samsung in Supreme Court Smartphone Fight
Samsung

Design patent cases very rarely reach the Supreme Court. It had not heard such a case in more than 120 years.
Reuters | 4 min read
10 Women Who Shattered Glass Ceilings
Women Leaders

As the first female presidential nominee from a major political party in the United States, Hillary Clinton joins these other power players.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
Supreme Court Rejects Google's Appeal in Class Action Dispute Over Ads
Google

The 2008 lawsuit accused Google of violating California fair advertising laws because it misled advertisers about where the ads would be placed.
Reuters | 2 min read
Supreme Court Dodges Major Decision on Obamacare Birth Control
U.S. Supreme Court

The court's action avoided a possible 4-4 split that would have affirmed the lower-court rulings.
Reuters | 4 min read
Chief Justice John Roberts Calls U.S. Patent Challenge Process Bizarre
Court Cases

The Supreme Court is hearing a case about an invalidated speedometer patent.
Reuters | 3 min read
Obama Nominates Moderate, Veteran Judge for Supreme Court
Supreme Court

Marrick Garland, 63, is currently chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.
Reuters | 4 min read
Supreme Court Closes the Book on Apple's Appeal in Ebooks Price-Fixing Case
Apple

The Justice Department said the scheme caused some ebook prices to rise to $12.99 or $14.99 from the $9.99 price previously charged by market leader Amazon.
Reuters | 2 min read
5 Inspirational, and Biting, Quotes From Antonin Scalia
Antonin Scalia

The late Supreme Court justice had a way with words.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read