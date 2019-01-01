My Queue

Surface Book

Microsoft Just Added New Perks to Get Businesses to Buy Its Surface Laptops, Tablets
Microsoft

The new service and support features are intended to win customers away from Apple.
Barb Darrow | 3 min read
Say Hello to the Surface Book, Microsoft's Answer to Apple's MacBook (VIDEO)

The sleek, super-slim laptop doubles as a tablet and works with touch, a 'pen' stylus or a mouse.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read